Charlestown, RI

Prout students injured in Charlestown bus crash

By Sarah Doiron
 2 days ago

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Several members of Prout’s girls varsity basketball team were injured in a bus crash on their way to a game Friday, according to the school’s principal.

Prout Principal David Estes tells 12 News the team was on their way to Chariho High School when the bus crashed on Kings Factory Road.

The bus slid off the road and crashed into a tree, according to Charlestown Police Sgt. Christopher Bruso.

Bruso said a handful of students suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Estes said the game has since been postponed.

