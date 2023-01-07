ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Tennessee Lottery’s “Cash 4 Evening” game were:

5-8-8-0, Wild: 9

(five, eight, eight, zero; Wild: nine)

Comments / 0

Tennessee Boy's Prep Polls

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 9, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote: Division I - Class 4A Record Pts 1. Bartlett (7) 13-5 76
Reed Sheppard, Travis Perry face off in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Two of the top high school basketball players in the state of Kentucky faced off on Saturday evening in the Second Chance Shootout event, giving fans at Lexington Catholic High School a treat. Reed Sheppard, North Laurel star and Kentucky basketball signee, is the...
Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn’t making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There’s no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team’s headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It’s a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that’s floundered for the past decade. Now it’s time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do that at this point in their rebuild from five straight losing seasons remains to be seen.
Rams rookie Yeast headed home after overnight hospital stay

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams rookie safety Russ Yeast is headed home after staying overnight in Seattle with a pulmonary contusion. Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that Yeast is doing fine and is feeling well enough to travel, calling it “a blessing.” The rookie was hurt during the Rams’ 19-16 overtime loss to the Seahawks in which Yeast got the most significant playing time of his young career. Several Rams defensive backs dropped by the hospital in Seattle on Sunday night to check on their teammate, and the defensive backs all did a group video chat to make sure Yeast was feeling fine.
Gas Prices to Start This Week, Monday, January 9, 2023

Rutherford County, TN - Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 10.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97/g today (Monday), according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Suspect in Memphis shooting captured in Ohio; Two teens killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen accused of killing two people in Hickory Hill last month appeared in court Monday after being captured in Ohio. Julius Black, 19, is facing two counts of first-degree murder, employment of a firearm with intent, and two attempted murder charges. According to police, Black is responsible for the fatal shooting […]
You Can Explore A Scary Abandoned Prison In Tennessee & Many Infamous Inmates Where Held There

If you love all things paranormal and enjoy activities that will keep you on your toes, Tennessee might be the perfect destination for you. The state is rich in history, and one incredible way to learn about it is by experiencing historically known locations for yourself. Visiting a famous abandoned prison could be the perfect way to start exploring the Volunteer State.
ND considers legal sports betting outside of tribal casinos

Amid ongoing efforts to legalize sports betting in North Dakota — and expand it beyond the tribal casinos, where it’s already allowed — a House panel heard arguments Monday over a measure to let voters decide the issue next year. “Passage of this resolution does not legalize...
