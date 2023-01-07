Watch: Fans protest outside Rolling Stone HQ after Celine Dion snubbed from best singers list

(WJW) – Avid Celine Dion fans gathered outside of Rolling Stone headquarters in Midtown Manhattan on Friday, protesting the magazine for excluding the five-time Grammy Award-winning diva from its “ The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time” list .

Video shows protesters chanting and singing outside the headquarters, carrying signs that read messages like “How could you forget Celine?” and “Rolling Stone, you’ve hit an iceberg.”

The list, which was released on New Year’s Day, has caused some social media uproar for excluding some big industry names, most notably Dion.

Rolling Stone kicked off the list with a disclaimer that “this is the Greatest Singers list, not the Greatest Voices List.”

“In all cases, what mattered most to us was originality, influence, the depth of an artist’s catalog, and the breadth of their musical legacy,” the article goes on to say. “The singers behind it are here for one reason: They can remake the world just by opening their mouths.”

According to reports from Variety , the protesters made their way from Montreal to New York City for the demonstration. They’re part of the Dion fan club “The Red Heads.”

One of the protesters spoke to a Rolling Stone reporter , stating that, “We are here to express ourselves in the name of Celine because obviously you made a big mistake forgetting her name on the big list you published last week.”

“Celine Dion devotees sang and shouted and held signs outside our offices today,” Rolling Stone said in a tweet Friday. “Our personal favorite? “Rolling Stone is Stoned,” which also was a popular chant in-between songs.”

Read Rolling Stone’s full list here.

