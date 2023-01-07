ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Tennessee Lottery’s “Cash 3 Evening” game were:

1-0-4, Wild:

(one, zero, four; Wild: zero)

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Lottery Gives Tennesseans Chance At Millions

Your headlines from 1/9 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Scott Co. car crash with officer, Winning lottery ticket sold in East Tennessee, missing man found safe. 'The Young Fables' kick off Winter Concert Series at DreamMore Resort. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. 'The Young Fables' are made up of...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Tennessee Boy's Prep Polls

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 9, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote: Division I - Class 4A Record Pts 1. Bartlett (7) 13-5 76
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn’t making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There’s no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team’s headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It’s a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that’s floundered for the past decade. Now it’s time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do that at this point in their rebuild from five straight losing seasons remains to be seen.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Gas Prices to Start This Week, Monday, January 9, 2023

Rutherford County, TN - Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 10.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97/g today (Monday), according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Narcity

You Can Explore A Scary Abandoned Prison In Tennessee & Many Infamous Inmates Where Held There

If you love all things paranormal and enjoy activities that will keep you on your toes, Tennessee might be the perfect destination for you. The state is rich in history, and one incredible way to learn about it is by experiencing historically known locations for yourself. Visiting a famous abandoned prison could be the perfect way to start exploring the Volunteer State.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

ND considers legal sports betting outside of tribal casinos

Amid ongoing efforts to legalize sports betting in North Dakota — and expand it beyond the tribal casinos, where it’s already allowed — a House panel heard arguments Monday over a measure to let voters decide the issue next year. “Passage of this resolution does not legalize...
WKRN

8 found dead at Utah home

Police searching for suspect accused of shooting …. Metro police are searching for the man who they believe is responsible for a deadly shooting last week. Suspect, victim in Nashville convenience store shooting …. The man who was shot Wednesday night at a Nashville convenience store had been a fugitive...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
613K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy