Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WAFF
Rain through early afternoon for parts of the area
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Today, parts of the Tennessee Valley will experience rain through the early afternoon for locations mainly Southeast and to the East of Huntsville. Cullman, Marshall, Blount, Etowah, Dekalb, Jackson, and Franklin counties have a higher chance of rain today. A lower chance of rain for other...
WAAY-TV
Driver leads Madison County deputies on a chase Monday Morning
A driver is now in custody after leading deputies on a chase through Madison County and into Lincoln County, Tennessee Monday morning. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said it started on Moores Mill Road. The chase led deputies into Lincoln County then back to Madison County. Once the driver was...
wbrc.com
Residents displaced after Anniston condemns fire-damaged apartment complex
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - After a fire destroyed an apartment in Anniston late last month, neighbors are trying to find a new place to live because the city is condemning all of the units in the complex. The fire happened on Wilmer Avenue the day after Christmas. Some of the...
WAAY-TV
Witness recalls deadly Sunday morning shooting at Madison County strip mall
A Huntsville resident who witnessed the shooting scene at a Mastin Drive strip mall in describes what she saw. Jennifer Vice says she was returning home about 1:40 a.m. Sunday and that's when she saw the heavy police presence which she says lit the sky up. Vice described the devastation of that scene.
WAFF
Funeral for Andrew Gilliam held at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - “It was a pleasure to get to know him and we’re going to miss him.”. Andrew Gilliam was a man celebrated by his friends, family, and his coworkers. His life was tragically cut short when he was shot and killed in the middle of...
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Widespread showers overnight and Sunday Afternoon
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - First Alert AccuTrack is showing rain showers over Marion, Winston, Lamar, north Fayette, Walker and Cullman counties. It is mostly dry over central Alabama and areas south of I-20. Expect increasing cloud coverage tonight with widespread showers after midnight. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 50s by 8pm.
Guntersville City Schools break ground on new high school
Guntersville came together this past week to break ground on a new high school.
WAFF
Two dead, multiple injured in Madison County shooting
According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Ashton Elliot, 20, and DeMarcus Thompson, 19, were arrested and charged with two counts of felony reckless murder. More than 100 criminal cases on the docket in Madison County. Updated: 4 hours ago. With the large number of cases going through the...
WAFF
Family of Antonio Robinson hosts candlelight vigil at Big Spring Park
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Friday marks eight days since 29-year-old Antonio Robinson was shot and killed during a domestic dispute on Charles Drive in Huntsville. Former Oakwood assistant basketball coach Kashonna Janae Strong is charged with his murder. “I never thought I would have make funeral arrangements for my child,”...
southerntorch.com
FLYING LESSONS AT ISBELL FIELD
FORT PAYNE, ALA - "Up, up, and away" and "Off into the wild blue yonder" are. both fitting expressions for what John Nelson does for work. Nelson is a. flight instructor at Isbell Field - 4A9 Airport in Fort Payne. Isbell Field is a city-owned public-use airport located by air...
wbrc.com
Lane closure cleared on I-59 north near Springville
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Update: The road is no longer closed, according to ALEA. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a wreck involving a commercial vehicle and one other car has caused a lane closure on I-59 NB. The crash happened around 12:26 p.m. near mile marker 156 in Springville....
WAFF
Woodville man killed in Jackson County crash
JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Woodville man was killed Saturday night in a car crash involving a Chevrolet Silverado and a pedestrian. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), James Webb, 40, was killed when he was hit by a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado on Jackson County 8.
Huntsville Hospital ER director discusses wait times
News 19 had received several viewer news tips in recent weeks from people concerned about "long wait times" for the emergency department at Huntsville Hospital.
WAAY-TV
Hazel Green neighborhood stunned by altercation with deputies that left a man dead
A Hazel Green family and neighborhood is stunned beyond words after a late-night altercation Thursday involving sheriff's deputies left 50-year-old Ray King dead. According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 600 block of Dixon Road about 11 p.m. due to a call of a domestic disturbance.
Morgan County deputies find no threat after call of a person with a gun at Priceville event venue
The Morgan County Sherrif's Office (MCSO) says no threat was found after deputies were called about a possible person with a gun at the Witt House in Priceville.
Cullman County suicide deaths down in 2022
CULLMAN, Ala. – The suicide death rate in Cullman County went down by 23% in 2022 compared to 2021. In 2022, 17 people in Cullman County lost their lives to suicide, down from 22 people in 2021 according to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick who said, “We are on a positive trend.” However, 17 lives lost to suicide is 17 too many. How do we, as a community, reach those in crisis, and what resources are available? The 988 hotline is available 24/7 to those who need to talk or text about their own crisis or when concerned about a loved one...
U.S. Census: 2 North Alabama towns are no longer considered ‘urban areas’
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, and after a federal rule change, 24 towns in the state no longer count as towns. Two of those are in North Alabama.
southerntorch.com
FP increases in Sewer/ Sanitation Tabled
Fort Payne, Ala.-- The Fort Payne City Council held their first meeting of 2023, on Tuesday, January 3. Ordinance 2023-02,which would amend sewer rates and Ordinance 2023-03, which would amend sanitation rates was tabled by 2-2 vote. The Council was required to vote, to suspend the rules for immediate consideration. Councilmembers Phillip Smith and Lynn Brewer voted yes and Councilmembers John Smith and Johnny Eberhart voted no. The Ordinances will be brought back up at the next meeting of the Fort Payne City Council.
WAFF
Family, friends of Antonio Robinson hold candle light vigil
SWAT, Madison County Sheriff’s Office serve narcotics warrant at Meridianville residence. According to the spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, deputies are conducting a narcotics search warrant. Financial Friday: How Alabama financial institutions work to combat human trafficking. Updated: 16 hours ago. Redstone Federal Union officials talked about how...
gadsdenmessenger.com
Etowah Megasite renamed, revamped
The Etowah County Commission voted on January 3 to approve a rebranding of the county’s Megasite, now called Northeast Alabama Regional Megasite. The NEAR Megasite name change will make the property more recognizable, said Etowah County Commission’s Chief Administration Officer Shane Ellison. While Little Canoe Creek — its previous namesake — is a local landmark, Northeast Alabama is much easier to pinpoint on a map from anywhere.
Comments / 0