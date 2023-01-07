ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiloh, AL

WAFF

Rain through early afternoon for parts of the area

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Today, parts of the Tennessee Valley will experience rain through the early afternoon for locations mainly Southeast and to the East of Huntsville. Cullman, Marshall, Blount, Etowah, Dekalb, Jackson, and Franklin counties have a higher chance of rain today. A lower chance of rain for other...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Driver leads Madison County deputies on a chase Monday Morning

A driver is now in custody after leading deputies on a chase through Madison County and into Lincoln County, Tennessee Monday morning. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said it started on Moores Mill Road. The chase led deputies into Lincoln County then back to Madison County. Once the driver was...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Widespread showers overnight and Sunday Afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - First Alert AccuTrack is showing rain showers over Marion, Winston, Lamar, north Fayette, Walker and Cullman counties. It is mostly dry over central Alabama and areas south of I-20. Expect increasing cloud coverage tonight with widespread showers after midnight. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 50s by 8pm.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Two dead, multiple injured in Madison County shooting

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Ashton Elliot, 20, and DeMarcus Thompson, 19, were arrested and charged with two counts of felony reckless murder. More than 100 criminal cases on the docket in Madison County. Updated: 4 hours ago. With the large number of cases going through the...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Family of Antonio Robinson hosts candlelight vigil at Big Spring Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Friday marks eight days since 29-year-old Antonio Robinson was shot and killed during a domestic dispute on Charles Drive in Huntsville. Former Oakwood assistant basketball coach Kashonna Janae Strong is charged with his murder. “I never thought I would have make funeral arrangements for my child,”...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
southerntorch.com

FLYING LESSONS AT ISBELL FIELD

FORT PAYNE, ALA - "Up, up, and away" and "Off into the wild blue yonder" are. both fitting expressions for what John Nelson does for work. Nelson is a. flight instructor at Isbell Field - 4A9 Airport in Fort Payne. Isbell Field is a city-owned public-use airport located by air...
FORT PAYNE, AL
wbrc.com

Lane closure cleared on I-59 north near Springville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Update: The road is no longer closed, according to ALEA. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a wreck involving a commercial vehicle and one other car has caused a lane closure on I-59 NB. The crash happened around 12:26 p.m. near mile marker 156 in Springville....
SPRINGVILLE, AL
WAFF

Woodville man killed in Jackson County crash

JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Woodville man was killed Saturday night in a car crash involving a Chevrolet Silverado and a pedestrian. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), James Webb, 40, was killed when he was hit by a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado on Jackson County 8.
WOODVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County suicide deaths down in 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. – The suicide death rate in Cullman County went down by 23% in 2022 compared to 2021. In 2022, 17 people in Cullman County lost their lives to suicide, down from 22 people in 2021 according to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick who said, “We are on a positive trend.”  However, 17 lives lost to suicide is 17 too many. How do we, as a community, reach those in crisis, and what resources are available?   The 988 hotline is available 24/7 to those who need to talk or text about their own crisis or when concerned about a loved one...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
southerntorch.com

FP increases in Sewer/ Sanitation Tabled

Fort Payne, Ala.-- The Fort Payne City Council held their first meeting of 2023, on Tuesday, January 3. Ordinance 2023-02,which would amend sewer rates and Ordinance 2023-03, which would amend sanitation rates was tabled by 2-2 vote. The Council was required to vote, to suspend the rules for immediate consideration. Councilmembers Phillip Smith and Lynn Brewer voted yes and Councilmembers John Smith and Johnny Eberhart voted no. The Ordinances will be brought back up at the next meeting of the Fort Payne City Council.
WAFF

Family, friends of Antonio Robinson hold candle light vigil

SWAT, Madison County Sheriff’s Office serve narcotics warrant at Meridianville residence. According to the spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, deputies are conducting a narcotics search warrant. Financial Friday: How Alabama financial institutions work to combat human trafficking. Updated: 16 hours ago. Redstone Federal Union officials talked about how...
DECATUR, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Etowah Megasite renamed, revamped

The Etowah County Commission voted on January 3 to approve a rebranding of the county’s Megasite, now called Northeast Alabama Regional Megasite. The NEAR Megasite name change will make the property more recognizable, said Etowah County Commission’s Chief Administration Officer Shane Ellison. While Little Canoe Creek — its previous namesake — is a local landmark, Northeast Alabama is much easier to pinpoint on a map from anywhere.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL

