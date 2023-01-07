Read full article on original website
CNBC
Cramer's lightning round: Chart Industries is not a buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Questions for Cramer?. Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC.
u.today
Good Chance Again to Get Out of Crypto, Jim Cramer Says
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
msn.com
Leon Cooperman, citing Old Testament parable, says bull market isn't coming 'any time soon'
Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman doesn't think the bull market will come anytime soon and sees only a 5% chance of the S&P 500 rising above 4,400. “I felt like a Pharaoh, the Pharaoh had a dream, the dream was interpreted by Joseph, and the dream was we’re going to have seven lean years following seven fat years,” the chairman and founder of family office Omega Advisors, referring to Genesis 41, said during an interview with CNBC Wednesday. “So I think anybody looking for a new bull market any time soon is looking the wrong way.”
