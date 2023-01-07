ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Numbers Evening’ game

 3 days ago

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Rhode Island Lottery’s “Numbers Evening” game were:

9-9-6-9

(nine, nine, six, nine)

Prosecutor: Husband of missing wife bought cleaning supplies

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — The husband of a Massachusetts woman missing since New Year’s Day was seen on surveillance video buying $450 worth of cleaning supplies at a home improvement store the day after his wife was last seen, a prosecutor said Monday at his arraignment on a charge of misleading investigators. Police also found a broken knife and blood in the basement of the couple’s Cohasset home, the prosecutor said, although she did not say whose blood it was. Brian Walshe, 47, was held on $500,000 bond on a charge of misleading investigators in connection with the disappearance of Ana Walshe. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. Brian Walshe did not tell police he had been to the home improvement store, where he bought mops, buckets, tarps, tape and other items on Jan. 2, Assistant Norfolk District Attorney Lynn Beland said at the hearing in Quincy District Court. Walshe did tell police that he had been to a supermarket and a pharmacy when there is no evidence he had been to either store, she said. He misled investigators so he could either clean up or dispose of evidence, she said.
COHASSET, MA
