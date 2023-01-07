ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Daily 3” game were:

4-6-7

(four, six, seven)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn’t making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There’s no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team’s headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It’s a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that’s floundered for the past decade. Now it’s time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do that at this point in their rebuild from five straight losing seasons remains to be seen.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Rams rookie Yeast headed home after overnight hospital stay

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams rookie safety Russ Yeast is headed home after staying overnight in Seattle with a pulmonary contusion. Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that Yeast is doing fine and is feeling well enough to travel, calling it “a blessing.” The rookie was hurt during the Rams’ 19-16 overtime loss to the Seahawks in which Yeast got the most significant playing time of his young career. Several Rams defensive backs dropped by the hospital in Seattle on Sunday night to check on their teammate, and the defensive backs all did a group video chat to make sure Yeast was feeling fine.
The Associated Press

Tennessee Boy's Prep Polls

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 9, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote: Division I - Class 4A Record Pts 1. Bartlett (7) 13-5 76
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

No. 5 UConn-DePaul game postponed due to lack of players

STORRS, Conn (AP) — The Big East game between No. 5 UConn and DePaul on Sunday at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut, has been postponed because the Huskies don’t have enough healthy players available to suit up, the conference said Friday. The conference requires schools to suit up seven scholarship players for any game, and injuries have left the Huskies with just six active players, the school said. UConn also was expected to be without head coach Geno Auriemma, who announced Thursday that he is taking some time off to recover from an illness. Junior Aaliyah Edwards and freshman Ayanna Patterson were injured in UConn’s win at Xavier on Thursday. They join sophomore Caroline Ducharme, sophomore Azzi Fudd, junior Paige Bueckers and freshman Ice Brady on the inactive list.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

ND considers legal sports betting outside of tribal casinos

Amid ongoing efforts to legalize sports betting in North Dakota — and expand it beyond the tribal casinos, where it’s already allowed — a House panel heard arguments Monday over a measure to let voters decide the issue next year. “Passage of this resolution does not legalize...
The Associated Press

Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right: Class 4A Record Pts Prv 1. Waukee Northwes (7) 10-0 70 1
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

Hearing sought for man facing execution who claims innocence

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Attorneys for a Missouri man scheduled to be executed next month are seeking a new hearing, citing sworn statements they call “clear and convincing evidence” that he didn’t kill his girlfriend and her three children. Leonard Taylor, 58, is scheduled to die by injection Feb. 7 for the 2004 killings of Angela Rowe, 28, along with her 10-year-old daughter Alexus Conley, 6-year-old daughter AcQreya Conley, and 5-year-old son Tyrese Conley. All four were found shot inside their home in the St. Louis County town of Jennings in 2004. But on Friday, Taylor’s attorneys asked St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell for a new hearing. A spokesman for Bell said Monday that the request is being reviewed. A year-old provision in a Missouri law allows a prosecutor to file a motion asking for a hearing before a judge if there is new evidence of a wrongful conviction. Bell is a Democrat first elected in 2018. He created a Conviction and Incident Review Unit responsible for looking at, among other things, potential cases of wrongful convictions.
JENNINGS, MO
The Associated Press

Louisiana state treasurer says he will run for governor

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder told supporters Monday that he is officially running for governor. Louisiana’s current Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, is term-limited, making him unable to run this year — opening a huge opportunity for the GOP to capture the state’s top government post. With the election about nine months away, Schroder and Attorney General Jeff Landry, both Republicans, are the only two major candidates to enter the race so far.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Bill Gates considers W.Va. to expand nuclear energy efforts

GLASGOW, W.Va. (AP) — Bill Gates is looking to West Virginia as he plans for the next phase of his effort to reboot U.S. nuclear energy technology: powering the east coast. Microsoft co-founder Gates, who visited a closed down coal-fired plant in Glasgow, West Virginia on Monday, said he needs to see how his Natrium nuclear reactor demonstration in Wyoming performs before making any announcements about new sites. The Kemmerer, Wyoming sodium-cooled nuclear reactor is taking over the site of a current coal-powered plant and was scheduled to be online by 2028, but is facing delays because its only source of fuel was uranium from Russia, now at war with Ukraine.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

GOP lawmaker turns on Democrat he helped win Pa. speakership

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania state House Republican who recently nominated and voted for Democratic Rep. Mark Rozzi to serve as speaker wrote him Monday to say Rozzi was waffling on whether he will register as an independent and therefore should resign. The letter from Rep. Jim Gregory, R-Blair, who has worked closely with Rozzi on child sexual abuse issues, said “bonds of trust between friends — as close as you and I have been — are now broken.” The split became public as lawmakers in both chambers began a special session, called by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, designed to get a referendum allowing a two-year window for otherwise outdated child sexual abuse lawsuits before voters for final approval in the May primary. Gregory confirmed the letter, first reported in a tweet by Spotlight PA, in a brief interview in his Capitol office. Gregory declined to elaborate but said Rozzi’s statement regarding his party registration status came in a phone conversation the two men had on Saturday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Kemp done being underestimated, aims to steer GOP past Trump

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is done being underestimated. Having vanquished both a Donald Trump-backed Republican challenger and Democratic star Stacey Abrams to win reelection, Kemp is looking to expand his influence in his second term, free from the caricature of the gun-toting, pickup-driving, migrant-catching country boy that emerged during his first campaign for governor.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
613K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy