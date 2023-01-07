ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Minnesota Lottery’s “Pick 3” game were:

7-1-9

(seven, one, nine)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Vikings' playoff wait finally ends; Jefferson eyes big stage

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Justin Jefferson won the national championship with LSU in his last college game, making this three-year wait for a postseason appearance with Minnesota that much more frustrating for the NFL’s leading receiver. Four weeks after clinching their division, and more than 32 months after drafting Jefferson, the NFC North champion Vikings have finally entered the playoffs. “I enjoy those big-platform games, and of course I want to get to that Super Bowl,” Jefferson said after Minnesota’s 29-13 tuneup win at Chicago on Sunday. “So whoever’s standing in the way, we’ve got to knock them down.” With a league-record 11-0 mark in one-score games this season, eight of them after trailing at some point in the fourth quarter, the Vikings have cut their teeth in more than their share of tense situations. This is another level of pressure, though, that Jefferson and several of his teammates have never experienced in purple.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
106.9 KROC

Let’s Meet The Ten Smallest Towns in Minnesota

#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
MINNESOTA STATE
kelo.com

Minnesota tax rebates may not be as large as planned

ST. PAUL, MN (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said Friday that his budget proposal will include tax rebates from the state’s enormous $17.6 billion budget surplus but conceded that the payments will be smaller that he once hoped. The governor acknowledged that his proposal — which started...
MINNESOTA STATE
B102.7

Minnesota Caveman Reappears at New Location

The elusive Minnesota Caveman has reappeared at a new spot, hours away from last year's location. If you're up for a road trip, this wandering landmark is well worth the drive. Plus, there's more than just one of them. What exactly is this odd piece of artwork and just how...
MINNESOTA STATE
KNOX News Radio

Minnesota governor still wants tax rebates from huge surplus

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says his budget proposal will include tax rebates from the state’s enormous $17.6 billion budget surplus but conceded that the payments will be smaller that he once hoped. The governor says his proposal — which started out last year as $1,000 for individual filers — has found only “lukewarm support” among fellow Democrats. But he says returning even a little of the surplus could help taxpayers cope with inflation. Walz also says his budget, which he’ll unveil Jan. 24, will propose indexing state aid for schools to inflation.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

At least 1 person wounded in shooting at Minnesota mall

EDINA, Minn. (AP) — At least one person has been wounded in another shooting at a Minnesota mall. The shooting inside Southdale Center in Edina occurred just after noon Monday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. Edina city spokesperson Lauren Siebenaler said officers located blood inside the mall but haven’t...
EDINA, MN
KDHL AM 920

Long Live Minnesota? Where Each State Ranks for Life Expectancy

As a child you don't fully understand what old means. I remember thinking as a child that my parents were so much "older" and thinking 40 was soooo old. I was a little jerk, come to think of it, because now that I am in my 40's I know that wasn't that old at all. Especially, when you start looking at studies that is all based on life expectancy.
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Pickup breaks through ice on Minn. lake, driver escapes

LEECH LAKE, Minn. – A vehicle went through the ice on Leech Lake in Minnesota Friday morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s office said a pick-up with a plow was traveling on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice.
BUFFALO, MN
The Associated Press

Michigan Girls Prep Basketball Poll

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with Records in parentheses and Total Points. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second, etc.: Division 1 School Record Total Points 1. Detroit Renaissance (2) (7-0) 70
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
613K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy