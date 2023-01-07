MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Gopher 5
07-30-31-43-47
(seven, thirty, thirty-one, forty-three, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $220,000
Mega Millions
03-20-46-59-63, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3
(three, twenty, forty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-three; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $1,100,000,000
NORTH5
02-07-14-16-29
(two, seven, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $40,000
Pick 3
7-1-9
(seven, one, nine)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000
Comments / 0