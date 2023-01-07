ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Georgia FIVE Evening” game were:

7-3-6-2-5

(seven, three, six, two, five)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

