Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:

02-08-17-34-38

(two, eight, seventeen, thirty-four, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

