Tracee Ellis Ross Looks Effortlessly Chic in Boyfriend Jeans & Snakeskin Cap Toe Boots
Tracee Ellis Ross looked casually chic as she took a mirror picture for Instagram. The “Girlfriends” actress wore a light brown long-sleeve top that featured an unfitted silhouette with a crew neckline. She paired it with high-waisted ripped boyfriend jeans with an unhemmed lining. Ross kept to minimal accessories opting for a simple pair of gold hoops. She slicked her dark brown hair into a sleek low bun complimenting her barely-there makeup that featured a nude lip. The actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of caramel leather boots. The leather heels featured a pointed cap toe with a snakeskin design....
Emily Ratajkowski Goes for Denim-on-Denim in Acid-Washed Jacket & Converse Chuck Taylor Sneakers
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Emily Ratajkowski took her dog Colombo for walk in edgy style. The 31-year-old model was photographed today in New York City, while wearing a white cropped top layered with a black zip-up hoodie. She added an acid-washed jean jacket that featured a fur-embellished lining surrounding the cuffs and collar. She paired the look with matching bell-bottom jeans. Ratajkowski accessorized with black oval sunglasses. She opted for gold-toned jewelry with a pair of hoops, a beaded choker, and a bulky ring. The...
Janet Jackson Elevates Charcoal Denim Jumpsuit With Chunky Platform Boots
Janet Jackson showcased her sultry style while posing with her team. On Wednesday, the pop icon and multi-hyphenate entertainer uploaded an image on Instagram, which sees her standing in the middle of a room with a group of men. Jackson is currently preparing for her “Together Again Tour,” where she will embark on a 33-date trek alongside Ludacris. The concerts will officially kick off on April 14. The “Rhythm Nation” singer looked gorgeous for the occasion, wearing a charcoal denim jumpsuit. The one-piece garment featured long sleeves, wide cuffs, silver buttons at the center and square front pockets. View this post...
Kate Moss Goes Back to Her ’90s Roots With Pink Hair & 7-Inch Block Heels for Marc Jacobs’ Resort 2023 Campaign
Kate Moss reunited with longtime pal Marc Jacobs for his latest endeavor: his resort 2023 campaign The supermodel posed for Juergen Teller for the occasion in a series of images that have now gone viral, where Moss sports vibrant pink hair. For Teller’s lens, she poses in grunge-chic outfits covered in Jacobs’ whimsical retro monogrammed logos, including a bleached denim maxi skirt, denim jacket-and-jeans set, and a printed T-shirt layered over a leather top. All are paired with sheer black tights, as well as a variety of Jacobs’ hit leather handbags; a blush pink J Marc flap shoulder bag, as well as...
Lori Harvey Straps into Wrapped Stilettos and Cutouts for Date Night with Damson Idris
Lori Harvey soared to new height for a date night with Damson Idris this weekend. The model stepped out to dinner with Idris at Catch in Los Angeles on Saturday, wearing a sleek brown cutout dress. The ruched satin style featured a sharp keyhole shoulder cutout bodice and long sleeves. Delicate earrings and a cream quilted velvet cube-shaped Chanel clutch finished her ensemble. When it came to shoes, Harvey strapped into a slick set of Femme LA’s ankle-wrap sandals. Her python-textured Luce Minimale pair featured sharp pointed-toe soles, as well as 4.5-inch stiletto heels. The style also included thin straps that laced around...
Halle Berry Slips Her Feet & ‘Missing’ Pinky Toe Into Ice Pick Heels for Christmas Gift
Halle Berry was surprised with a memorable holiday gift this year. The “Catwoman” alum posted to her Instagram, showing off one of her presents found under the Christmas tree — a glamorous new pair of sandals by Tom Ford. Berry’s Mirror Padlock Naked sandals are from Ford’s fall 2022 collection. The style feature a chainlink embellished ankle strap with buckle closure. The metallic shoes, which retail at $1,750, also include a detachable key and padlock charms. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) Crafted in Italy, the sandals are anchored by a sculptural 4-inch metal spike heel....
Mary J. Blige Shows Off Dramatic White Fur Coat in Canadian Tuxedo & Thigh-High Boots
Mary J. Blige continued her sensational style steak during her latest outing in New York City. The Hip Hop and Soul icon stopped by the Daniel’s Leather clothing store to pay her dear friend and design Naheem Waheed a visit on Dec. 15. In a video uploaded by the official Daniel’s Leather Instagram page, Waheed thanks Blige for making an appearance at the boutique. “We got a superstar in the building!! Finally my good friend @therealmaryjblige stopped by,” Daniel’s Leather captioned the post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadeem Waheed (@danielsleather) Of course, Blige was stylishly dressed for the occasion....
Ciara Gears Gets Wild in Faux-Fur Leopard Print Coat and Black Thigh High Boots
Today, Ciara is hosting Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve from Disneyland for the first time. Hours before the joyous celebration, the “1, 2, Step” songstress posted an outfit video to her Instagram Story, the star dressed in faux-fur and thigh high boots. Ciara’s daring pre-show look consisted of a black leather mini skirt which she wore alongside a black turtleneck. Overtop the whole affair, the celebrated performer wore a long faux-fur leopard print coat that brought the drama. The “Like a Boy” singer added a dramatic pair of black thigh-high boots to her look. The footwear featured a pleasing suede texture, a...
H.E.R. Elevates Ruched Minidress With Glossy Thigh-High Boots to Accept Ignite Artist Award at Get Lit-Words Ignite Gala
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. H.E.R. was honored at the Get Lit-Words Ignite Gala at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles last night. The star was styled in a stylish getup for the occasion. The songstress wore the Sydney minidress by Aknvas in red. The ensemble was designed with cotton poplin, detailed ruching, and adjustable cords at the waist. It also included a jewel neck, drop shoulders, and a drawstring waist creating the perfectly architected minidress. For accessories, H.E.R. stayed true to her signature style,...
Paris Hilton Goes Gothic in a Black Harness and ‘Witchy’ Lace-Up Ankle Boots
Paris Hilton got to stretching in a video posted to her TikTok yesterday. Dressed in a gothic all-black ensemble, Hilton pretended to crack her back and neck to an audio imitating the sound of bones cracking, the caption reading, “Me after carrying the 2000s on my back #ThatsHot.” Diverting from the usual holiday garb, Hilton switched things up in a high-low black gown that featured a half-moon and star print and billowing bell sleeves. The garment was situated with a black leather harness which she wore overtop the dress for an edgier feel. Underneath the dress, Hilton wore opaque black tights and...
Rebel Wilson Bundles Up With Her Baby Girl in Oversized Outerwear & Versatile Boots
Rebel Wilson took a photo of herself swaddling her newborn daughter Royce Lillian, posting the moment on Monday before heading onto a plane on her Instagram with the caption, “Holiday time…let’s go! R & R & R .” Wilson was bundled up for the occasion, fighting off the cold in boots. The “Pitch Perfect” actress sported neutral layers, dressed down in a tan ribbed button up cardigan worn overtop a thinner white quilted jacket. Layering up still, the quilted jacket was styled overtop an oversized white hoodie. On bottom, Wilson wore white jeans with a slouchy fit that matched her...
7 Ways to Wear Ballet Flats in 2023 (& 2 Looks to Retire for Now)
Ballet flats are trending once again, and we have nine tips on the best ways to style them in 2023 so you don’t look like an early aughts throwback.
Hailey Bieber Gets Daring in Sheer Brown Strapless Dress by Mirror Palais
Hailey Bieber showed off a neutral look on social media. The model posted to her Instagram on Thursday a series of pictures, which she captioned with a simple brown heart emoji. In the photo carousel, Bieber donned a brown strapless dress. The garment, from Mirror Palais’ spring 2023 line, was made up of a thin, translucent material that showcased Bieber’s matching brown undergarments. The dress also featured a slit up the left leg and a folded-over strapless top. Bieber kept her accessories to a minimum for this look, but she did wear small earrings as well as her wedding ring. View...
Rita Ora Commands Attention in Daring Lace Dress With Towering Platform Sandals at Netflix’s Nominees Toast Event
Rita Ora went with a daring look at Netflix’s Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast on Sunday in Los Angeles. The “Your Song” musician wore a plum-colored gown from Rodarte’s spring 2023 collection, made up of sheer lace. The dress reached Ora’s ankles and featured a square neckline and spaghetti straps. Under the dress, Ora added black underwear that was visible under the transparent material of the gown. Ora accessorized the outfit with large sparkly earrings, a thin bracelet, rings and a clutch from Rodo. This certainly isn’t the first time Ora has donned a bold, sheer look; she wore a...
Princess Beatrice Styles Green Shrimps Coat With Matching Fascinator & Sharp Booties on Christmas Day
Princess Beatrice was sharply outfitted to celebrate Christmas with her family — notably King Charles’ first as monarch of the United Kingdom, following his broadcasted holiday speech. While stepping out for the occasion, the princess was seen at Sandringham Church and St. Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk in a dark green coat by British label Shrimps. Likely worn over a coordinating or complementary dress, her double-breasted outerwear featured a midi length with faux-fur trim around its hem, sleeves and collar. Completing the piece with an elegant finish was an attached belt, cinched with a clear rounded buckle that appeared to be sculpted...
Lenny Kravitz Elevates Height in 4-Inch Heeled Boots & Leather Pants at LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala 2022 in St. Barths
Lenny Kravitz brought rock n’ roll style to great heights while performing at the 2022 LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala. While singing at the Hotel Emeraude on Baie de Saint Jean in St. Barts on Thursday night, the Grammy Award-winning musician wore an all-black outfit. His ensemble featured an unbuttoned silver-accented shirt tucked into slim-fitting leather pants, layered beneath a swinging silk coat. A silver chain belt, layered bracelets, sunglasses and mixed metal and crystal fringe necklaces completed his outfit with an edgy finish. When it came to footwear, Kravitz slipped into one of his style signatures: heeled boots. His black thigh-high...
Heidi Klum Fiercely Struts on Icy Street in Neon Minidress & Towering Platform Boots With Brother-in-Law Bill Kaulitz
Heidi Klum fought off the cold alongside her brother-in-law Bill Kaulitz in a video posted to Klum’s Instagram yesterday. Both parties were dressed in cozy outerwear and chunky footwear, taking winter weather wear to the next level. Klum’s cold weather outfit consisted of a neon yellow ribbed minidress which she wore layered over black tights. Overtop it all, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel wore a lengthy fur coat that matched Kaulitz’s own. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) The model wore her shaggy blond tresses slicked back and up into a messy bun out of her...
