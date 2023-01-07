Winning numbers drawn in ‘Poker Lotto’ game

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania state House Republican who recently nominated and voted for Democratic Rep. Mark Rozzi to serve as speaker wrote him Monday to say Rozzi was waffling on whether he will register as an independent and therefore should resign. The letter from Rep. Jim Gregory, R-Blair, who has worked closely with Rozzi on child sexual abuse issues, said “bonds of trust between friends — as close as you and I have been — are now broken.” The split became public as lawmakers in both chambers began a special session, called by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, designed to get a referendum allowing a two-year window for otherwise outdated child sexual abuse lawsuits before voters for final approval in the May primary. Gregory confirmed the letter, first reported in a tweet by Spotlight PA, in a brief interview in his Capitol office. Gregory declined to elaborate but said Rozzi’s statement regarding his party registration status came in a phone conversation the two men had on Saturday.

