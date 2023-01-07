ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Rolling Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Ohio Lottery’s “Rolling Cash 5” game were:

01-06-27-32-36

(one, six, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Comments / 0

 

sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – Woman Wins 20,000 on 2 Dollar Scratch Off Ticket

CARROLL – Cynthia Huhn of Pickerington has claimed a $20,000 top prize in the Ohio Lottery’s $2 Winter Winnings scratch-off. She purchased her winning ticket at Speedway #9226, located at 6005 Winchester Road in Carroll. As of Jan. 4, the Ohio Lottery has six prizes of $20,000 remaining...
CARROLL, OH
The Associated Press

Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn’t making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There’s no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team’s headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It’s a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that’s floundered for the past decade. Now it’s time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do that at this point in their rebuild from five straight losing seasons remains to be seen.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Tennessee Boy's Prep Polls

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 9, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote: Division I - Class 4A Record Pts 1. Bartlett (7) 13-5 76
TENNESSEE STATE
FiveThirtyEight

Rents Are Still Higher Than Before The Pandemic — And Assistance Programs Are Drying Up

Cleveland is one of the poorest cities in the country. It’s far from the expensive coastal cities like New York City and San Francisco, where astronomically high rents are common. Cleveland doesn’t fit the stereotype of a city people want to move to; in fact, it has been losing population since the 1950s. But since 2020, there have been some wild fluctuations in the rental market. Even in many cities that had previously been affordable, rents keep getting higher, stretching more families’ budgets and spreading a largely coastal problem to nearly every part of the country.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Center Square

Ohio’s top cities rank poorly in places to find a job

(The Center Square) – Ohio’s five major cities all rank in the bottom half of best places around the United States to find a job, according to a recently released study. WalletHub, a personal finance website, compared 180 cities across the country using 32 key metrics, including job opportunities, employment growth and monthly average starting salary, to determine the best cities to find employment. "All five Ohio cities included in...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Where were all the Ohio windmills when power was needed? Not yet built.

In a state where the fruits of bribery have been accepted as fulfillment of public energy policy, we shouldn’t be surprised that the skunk cabbage of snark is accepted as informed citizen comment. Thomas Carlson suffered, as the rest of us did, through the “cold Christmas weekend,” and wants to know, in a Jan. 2 letter, “Where were all the windmills when power was needed?”
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like spicy Chinese food, you should check out this place in central Ohio. Popular dishes include the Chongqing popcorn chicken (the chicken is delicious and perfectly crispy, but be prepared for a lot of heat!); Sichuan wontons, a spicy take on the dumplings (the restaurant also offers non-spicy wonton soup); and storm fillet fish, which features crispy fish with plenty of chilies and heat. If you prefer your food less spicy, customers recommend the bean curd with egg yolk, sesame chicken, and sweet and sour short ribs. If you have room for dessert, check out the Sichuan-style sweet ice jelly, which customers say is especially great after consuming spicy food.
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

ND considers legal sports betting outside of tribal casinos

Amid ongoing efforts to legalize sports betting in North Dakota — and expand it beyond the tribal casinos, where it’s already allowed — a House panel heard arguments Monday over a measure to let voters decide the issue next year. “Passage of this resolution does not legalize...
