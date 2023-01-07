Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5 Double Play’ game

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams rookie safety Russ Yeast is headed home after staying overnight in Seattle with a pulmonary contusion. Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that Yeast is doing fine and is feeling well enough to travel, calling it “a blessing.” The rookie was hurt during the Rams’ 19-16 overtime loss to the Seahawks in which Yeast got the most significant playing time of his young career. Several Rams defensive backs dropped by the hospital in Seattle on Sunday night to check on their teammate, and the defensive backs all did a group video chat to make sure Yeast was feeling fine.

