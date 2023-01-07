An NHS doctor has explained how pressure on his hospital has left staff using a corridor as an emergency department.Dr Andy Ashton who is a consultant A&E doctor at Whiston Hospital in Prescot, Merseyside, said he and his colleagues had put numbers on the wall to tell where the patients are."We've put numbers on the wall to see where patients are, we resisted that for a long time because we didn't want to say that the corridor was actually a place but we've had to do that," he said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

2 DAYS AGO