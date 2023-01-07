Read full article on original website
Staffing ‘crisis’ means £200m extra care beds plan won’t work, health bosses warn
The staffing “crisis” in the home care sector means the government’s £200m discharging fund to tackle the NHS winter crisis will not work, care home bosses have warned. Chronic understaffing has left homes with “beds but no staff” to take NHS patients on and home care services have been forced to reduce their support or give back contracts due, sector leaders have told The Independent. The warning comes after health secretary Steve Barclay announced on Monday that the government would fund 2,500 care home beds this winter and spend £50m on building temporary wards outside of A&Es. The move aims...
Emergency department nurse expresses concern at ‘relentless’ conditions
An emergency department nurse has described “relentless conditions” in hospitals.Stephen McKenna admitted he would be concerned for any of his loved ones if they had to seek treatment in an emergency department at this time because staff are “overwhelmed”.Hospitals across Northern Ireland have been exceptionally busy this winter, with appeals previously made for assistance to aid the swift discharge of patients who are fit to leave to free up beds.Mr McKenna, who is a member of the Royal College of Nursing’s emergency nurse network, described recent weeks in emergency departments as “relentless”.There are people literally lying and sitting side by...
Why are so many elderly patients left incontinent and immobile after stays in NHS hospitals?
SPECIAL REPORT: Families claim they are forced to spend more than £6,000 a month in care costs as inept hospital care has left their elderly loved-ones immobile and incontinent (file photo).
Government should declare national NHS major incident, warns health chief
The Government should declare a national NHS major incident to rescue the healthcare system from the current crisis, a senior health official said.It would mean all four UK nations would coordinate their response and allocate resources to help meet the overwhelming demand for care that is enveloping many hospitals around the country.Dr Tim Cooksley, president of the Society for Acute Medicine (SAM), said: “The current situation in urgent and emergency care is shocking. It is in a critical state for patients and it is an extremely difficult for healthcare staff who are unable to deliver the care they want to.“Political...
‘I’m concerned I won’t survive NHS crisis’: patients go private to avoid delays
One in eight UK adults in the past year have opted for private care as a result of NHS delays, according to medical data
Should Hospitals Rehire LPNs/LVNs?
Specializes in Tele, ICU, Staff Development, Freelance Writer. Has 30 years experience. One large healthcare system, Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has decided to do just that-bring LPNs back to address the staffing crisis. Note: LVNs (licensed vocational nurses) and LPNs (licensed practical nurses) are the same, but they...
‘Extraordinary pressure’: Top NHS children’s doctor warns of unprecedented 10-hour A&E waits
Children’s health services are facing their busiest winter ever, with unprecedented A&E waits and hospital beds across the country full, the most senior children’s doctor in the NHS has warned.In an exclusive interview with The Independent, Dr Camilla Kingdon, president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH), said some children were waiting up to 10 hours to be seen by an emergency care doctor.She said: “That is something that in the children’s services is quite remarkable. I don’t remember ever having heard about children having to wait that long to be seen in an emergency department...
Urgent warning as NHS hospitals are running out of oxygen due to surge of patients treated in corridors and cupboards
NHS hospitals are running out of oxygen due to a surge in patients being treated in corridors, medics have warned. Both ambulances and accident and emergency departments rely on portable canisters to help treat patients. But a shortage of beds has meant that Brits turning up to A&E are being...
NHS hospitals moving patients into hotel to free up beds
NHS hospitals are discharging patients into a hotel in a bid to ease demand for beds. Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire trusts are using the hotel for patients who no longer need urgent treatment but need social care. The Integrated Care Board (ICB) for the three trusts has booked...
Doctor reveals NHS hospital corridors are being used as part of emergency department
An NHS doctor has explained how pressure on his hospital has left staff using a corridor as an emergency department.Dr Andy Ashton who is a consultant A&E doctor at Whiston Hospital in Prescot, Merseyside, said he and his colleagues had put numbers on the wall to tell where the patients are."We've put numbers on the wall to see where patients are, we resisted that for a long time because we didn't want to say that the corridor was actually a place but we've had to do that," he said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Exhausted junior doctors threaten 3 days of strikes in row over pay amid worst NHS crisis
JUNIOR doctors could walk out for three days in March if they vote in favour of industrial action, it has been announced. Exhausted staff are leaving the NHS while the Government fails to see the crisis in front of it, the BMA has warned. The BMA said it will ballot...
The US still has a pandemic-level child care problem
The number of employed people in the US missing work due to child care problems is at the level it reached in fall 2020, during the heights of the Coronavirus pandemic:. This chart, based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, comes from economist Kathryn Ann Edwards, who studies labor markets and inequality. Like many American parents, she’s seen the surge in respiratory illnesses among children—besides covid, medical authorities report high levels of flu and a virus called RSV. Amidst local shortages of children’s cold medicine, she visited four different stores before she could find Tylenol for her own kids.
Unite ambulance workers to stage further strike
Another strike by ambulance workers has been announced in the bitter dispute over pay and staffing.Unite said its ambulance members will walk out on January 23.The union said it will work with local trusts to ensure life and limb emergency cover.More than 2,600 ambulance workers in the West Midlands, North West, North East, East Midlands and Wales will be involved in the walkout.The general public must be as mystified as our ambulance workers as to why the Government is not moving heaven and earth to solve this disputeOnay Kasab, UniteUnite said the strike marks an escalation in the dispute as...
A Christmas covid surge is looking more likely, again. But getting sick isn’t inevitable.
Public health experts fear we’re headed into yet another post-holiday covid surge, based on how numbers are trending. Covid case counts, already thought to be underestimates by a factor of 5 to 20, have turned up sharply in the last week. So have hospitalizations, the most reliable pointer to past surges in the pandemic, a 10 percent increase over the most recently reported week. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, around 350 people a day are dying of covid in the U.S. with that number turning upward in the last month. Most of the deaths are coming among those 65 and older.
Health and social care workers join strike action for better pay
Health and social care workers in Northern Ireland are to join a 24-hour strike planned for later this month in a bid for better pay.Trade union Unite said that 87% of its healthcare workers across Northern Ireland’s five trusts and the ambulance service voted to take industrial action over the next two months.It will mean that 4,000 health and social care workers represented by Unite will go on a 24-hour strike on January 26, followed by two 48-hour strikes on February 16 and 17, 23 and 24.They are the latest group of healthcare workers to join the rolling industrial action...
NHS fury as patient turns up to A&E complaining of ear wax
A man turned up to an accident and emergency department in the Midlands complaining about ear wax on the day a hospital declared a critical incident, a nurse who works there has said.Lesley Meaney, a sister at University Hospitals of North Midlands (UNHM), said the patient presented to A&E with “no pain, no discomfort, just eat war wax!”Earlier on 30 December officials at the trust declared a critical incident, citing “extremely high demand for all of our services.”The disclosure by Ms Meaney underlines the scale of the challenge facing the NHS and staff working in hospitals across the country.Medics...
Patients missing appointments over travel costs, says health watchdog
An increasing number of people are not seeking healthcare due to costs such as travel, a patient watchdog has found.Many patients are so concerned about costs, they are also refusing dental care and not collecting prescriptions, according to a poll conducted by Healthwatch England.The organisation, part of the Care Quality Commission, said it was worried about people avoiding vital care, and called for government action.Its national director, Louise Ansari, said: “It is clear that the impact of the cost of living crisis on people’s health and wellbeing is beginning to hit home.”The poll of 2,000 adults in England...
Flu patients in hospital hit ‘highest level in a decade’ over Christmas after dramatic surge
FLU patients in hospital have hit the highest levels in a decade after a dramatic Christmas surge, figures show. Admissions stood at 8.3 per 100,000 people in the week to January 1, down from 14.8 the previous week, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). This was the highest...
NHS pay dispute: Health secretary hints at pay boost offer to unions
Health Secretary Steve Barclay has suggested health workers could get a bigger pay rise in April - if they agree to "efficiencies" in the NHS. Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Mr Barclay said he remains "ready to engage" with striking unions on how the government can "support the workforce". The...
Amid negotiation gridlock between Mount Sinai Hospital and the nursing union, newborns in intensive care are caught in the middle, one nurse says
Crucial union negotiations between Mount Sinai Hospital and the New York State Nurses Association appear to be at a standstill and both parties say the other is refusing to return to the bargaining table.
