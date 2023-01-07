Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man dead from possible gunshot wound after car crashes into bushes
Palm Beach County deputies responded to a crash early Monday morning and found a man dead, possibly from a gunshot wound, authorities said.
BSO search Fort Lauderdale neighborhood for evidence following shooting; 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - An entire section of a neighborhood was blocked off by crime scene tape in Lauderhill. On Monday, police gathered around the 1400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue. Several Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were on the scene combing the area for evidence. Officials said they responded...
WSVN-TV
Police advise drivers to avoid area in Davie following crash; 1 hospitalized
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Davie Police Department has advised drivers to avoid an area due to a crash. According to a tweet, the police department asked drivers to avoid the area of Southwest 26th Street and Flamingo Road, Monday morning. Officials said one driver was transported to the hospital.
cw34.com
RV fire, violent attack, and stolen car: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in videos. Fiery crash in West Palm Beach leaves two people dead. Two people are dead following a fiery crash on New Year's Day. The West Palm Beach Police Department said multiple witnesses saw an...
WPBF News 25
One boat crash victim airlifted to the hospital, another transported from scene
SOUTH BAY, Fla. — Video above: a look at today's headlines & weather. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to a boat crash near the South Bay boat ramp around 7:50 a.m. on Saturday. Once on scene, PBCFR met with a good Samaritan who witnessed the crash and helped...
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash near Palm Springs
One person was killed Monday after a crash involving a motorcycle near Palm Springs, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
WPBF News 25
Man shot, killed outside of West Palm Beach condo complex
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 33-year-old man is dead after a shooting outside of a condo complex in West Palm Beach early Monday morning. Investigators with the West Palm Beach Police Department are investigating after the call came in around 1 a.m. outside of Presidential Golfview Condominiums along Congress Avenue.
Click10.com
Police: 2 arrested for illegal drag racing in Miami-Dade County
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men have been arrested on various charges in connection with illegal drag racing in Miami-Dade County, authorities announced. Micheal D. Trillo, 20, of Miami, was arrested last Tuesday on charges of facilitating drag racing on a highway. Eric Gotay, 31, of Plantation, was taken...
WSVN-TV
Woman accused in back-to-back hit-and-runs in Miami Beach faces judge
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman accused of two back-to-back hit-and-runs in Miami Beach that sent two people to the hospital faced a judge. Police took Hanee Julieth Ramirez into custody on Friday. She appeared in court on Sunday. Investigators said the suspect hit a man and a woman...
NBC Miami
Police Investigation After Body Found in Front of Home Near Fort Lauderdale
Police are investigating the scene in front of a home near Fort Lauderdale on Monday after a body was found following a possible shooting. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were at the scene in the 1400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue after reports of a shooting just after 3 a.m. One...
west-palm-beach-news.com
Two safety guards shot exterior West Palm Seaside strip membership; police search gunman
WEST PALM BEACH — A gunman shot and injured two security guards outside a West Palm Beach strip club early Thursday, city police said. A disturbance inside Club Rain, on Old Okeechobee Road east of Mercer Avenue, led to the shooting just after 4:30 am, police said. The gunman fled from the scene.
WPBF News 25
Boynton Beach officer's car flipped in crash
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Boynton Beach police officer ends up with a flipped car right off Gateway Boulevard. The crash occurred on Saturday around 6:30 p.m. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Boynton Beach officials say the officer was driving straight when a vehicle pulled out...
wflx.com
Boater's body retrieved from Lake Osborne
The body of a boater who was missing after his vessel flipped over on Lake Osborne on Saturday has been found, deputies confirmed. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the body is a man in his 20s, but officials have not released his name. Rescue crews searched...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for woman reported missing from Central Broward
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Central Broward County. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 32-year-old Raceil Thomas was last seen near the 2800 block of Northwest Ninth Place in unincorporated Central Broward, at around 11:30 p.m., Saturday.
WSVN-TV
No injuries after gun goes off during Hollywood robbery; neighbors say driver sideswiped nearby vehicles
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a morning robbery in Hollywood that, neighbors said, had a destructive aftermath. According to Hollywood Police, the incident took place in the area of Plunkett Street and South 20th Court, just after 9 a.m., Saturday. Neighbors told 7News someone took off in a...
WPBF News 25
Robbers steal Boca Raton man's $25K watch at gunpoint
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Video above: a look at today's headlines & weather. The Boca Raton Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place along the Spanish River on Saturday. Police say around 4 p.m., they responded to an armed robbery at the 2800 block of Spanish...
WSVN-TV
Police conduct death investigation in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood. The crime scene unfolded at the 800th block of Northeast 14th Place, Friday. Authorities said a man was found dead in a car. According to investigators, the incident involved a shooting, and the death appeared...
