MEXICO CITY — President Biden on Monday claimed that the US and Mexico were “well on our way” to halting the migration crisis at the border — despite record-breaking monthly arrests for illegal border crossings. Biden’s remarks at a Monday evening meeting in Mexico City with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador came a day after the 80-year-old American leader’s first visit to the southern border since becoming president. “Today, we’re going to discuss how we can further deepen that relationship not only with Mexico but the Western Hemisphere,” Biden told López Obrador. “This includes… how we can tackle...

32 MINUTES AGO