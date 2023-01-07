Read full article on original website
Economy, energy row and drugs loom at North American summit
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – North American leaders aim to give new impetus to strengthening economic ties at a meeting this week, even as a major dispute grinds on over Mexico’s energy policies which has distracted from cooperation on other issues like immigration. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador...
China ‘wolf warrior’ diplomatic spokesperson Zhao moves to new role
BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian, who gained prominence as one of China’s most outspoken “wolf warrior” diplomats, has been transferred to its department that manages land and sea borders, according to the ministry’s website. Zhao, 50, is now deputy head of...
U.S. State Dept says an individual on official visa and no longer on official business should leave or apply for new status
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. State Department said on Monday that it was incumbent on an individual who entered the United States on a so-called “A” visa reserved for diplomats and heads of state to depart the country within 30 days or apply for a change of immigration status if they are no longer engaged in official business.
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba who disappeared from public view in 2020, appears to resurface in Thailand as he prepares to give up control of his company
The Bangkok restaurant Jay Fai posted a picture of the elusive billionaire on Instagram just hours before he ceded control of the company he founded.
Putin facing ‘catastrophe,’ pro-Kremlin analyst warns
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s army is facing a catastrophic Catch-22 dilemma in Ukraine where attacking or retreating would result in further military losses, an eminent pro-Kremlin war analyst reportedly cautioned this week. Putin’s war strategy has led to the current military impasse, Igor Stretlkov, a former FSB colonel and...
France ready to back Pakistan in talks with creditors, says Macron
PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron said Paris was ready to support Pakistan in its talks with financial institutions, as the country faces huge losses from recent floods. France will continue to provide expertise and some financial support to the country, Macron said in a video address as...
Goldman Sachs to start cutting thousands of jobs midweek -sources
(Reuters) -Goldman Sachs Group will start cutting thousands of jobs across the firm from Wednesday, two sources familiar with the move said, as it prepares for a tough economic environment. The sources could not be named as the information was not yet made public. Goldman Sachs declined to comment. The...
Biden says US, Mexico ‘well on our way’ to ending border crisis — despite record surge
MEXICO CITY — President Biden on Monday claimed that the US and Mexico were “well on our way” to halting the migration crisis at the border — despite record-breaking monthly arrests for illegal border crossings. Biden’s remarks at a Monday evening meeting in Mexico City with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador came a day after the 80-year-old American leader’s first visit to the southern border since becoming president. “Today, we’re going to discuss how we can further deepen that relationship not only with Mexico but the Western Hemisphere,” Biden told López Obrador. “This includes… how we can tackle...
HSBC customers in U.S. sent inadvertent emails on mortgages, relocation
(Reuters) – Frustrated HSBC banking customers in the United States took to social media on Friday to complain about inadvertent emails they received from the bank regarding home loans and relocation. “Congratulations on your new mortgage with HSBC Bank,” said one of the messages, which was sent to customers...
UN chief ‘deeply frustrated’ over global leaders’ inaction on climate change
GENEVA (Reuters) – U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Monday he was deeply frustrated with the inaction of global leaders and lack of international investment to counter climate emergencies like the massive floods that hit Pakistan. Speaking at a conference in Geneva on rebuilding efforts in the wake...
Goldman Sachs to cut about 3,200 jobs this week after cost review – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Goldman Sachs Group Inc will start its biggest round of job cuts ever, as it locks in on a plan to eliminate about 3,200 positions this week, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday. The financial services major is expected to begin the process mid-week and the total number...
Southwest Airlines reshuffles senior management roles
(Reuters) – Southwest Airlines Co said on Monday it made leadership changes across several departments in a bid to strengthen operations amid a recent technology meltdown that forced the carrier to cancel more than 16,700 flights. The Texas-based carrier promoted vice president of network planning, Adam Decaire, to senior...
Thailand rescinds entry requirement for proof of COVID vaccination -minister
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand has rescinded a policy announced at the weekend requiring visitors to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, its health minister said on Monday. Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters proof of vaccination was not needed as there was sufficient immunization globally, while those not vaccinated would be granted entry without restriction. It replaced new rules announced on Saturday by the aviation regulator, ahead of China reopening its borders.
Alibaba plans $1 billion investment in Turkey – newspaper
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is planning a logistics hub at Istanbul Airport and a data centre near the Turkish capital Ankara with an investment of more than $1 billion, its president, Michael Evans, was cited as saying. Turkey’s Sabah newspaper reported Evans as...
Column-Funds start 2023 short dollars, eyeing U.S. rate peak: McGeever
ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) – Hedge funds have started 2023 betting that U.S. interest rates are close to peaking, that the Federal Reserve will keep them higher for longer and that the dollar will weaken slightly. Judging by the economic data, financial market swings and talk from U.S. policymakers in...
Ocugen-Bharat Biotech COVID vaccine meets main goals in U.S. trial
(Reuters) -Ocugen Inc said on Monday the COVID-19 vaccine developed by its Indian partner Bharat Biotech International Ltd met the main goals of a trial in the United States, sending shares of the U.S. biotech firm 20% higher in premarket trade. The vaccine, sold under brand name Covaxin, showed an...
Moderna considers pricing COVID vaccine at $110-$130 – WSJ
(Reuters) – Moderna Inc is considering pricing its COVID-19 shot at $110 to $130 per dose in the United States when it shifts from government contracting to commercial distribution of the shots, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Stephane Bancel told the Wall Street Journal on Monday. (Reporting by...
Dollar tentative as investors assess rate-hike path
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar was steady on Monday as investors digested a clutch of economic data released last week that stoked hopes of the Federal Reserve slowing the pace of its interest rate hikes. Data on Friday showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 223,000 jobs in December,...
Benin holds parliamentary election set to test democracy
COTONOU (Reuters) – Voters in Benin go to the polls on Sunday for a parliamentary election seen as a test of democracy as opposition parties are back on the ballot after boycotting or being excluded from the most recent presidential and legislative votes. Benin’s image as a bastion of...
Russian attack on market kills woman in east Ukraine – officials
KYIV (Reuters) – A 60-year-old woman was killed and several other people were wounded in a Russian missile strike on a market in the village of Shevchenkove in eastern Ukraine on Monday, Ukrainian officials said. Footage posed by public broadcaster Suspilne on the Telegram messaging app showed rescue workers...
