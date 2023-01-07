UConn women’s basketball game against Depaul University postponed due to injuries, lack of available players

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – The UConn women’s basketball game against DePaul University scheduled for Sunday has been postponed, according to officials at the University of Connecticut.

UConn officials said the postponement is due to several players being injured, which put the UConn Huskies under the conference minimum of seven available players, university officials said.

Freshman Ayanna Patterson and junior Aaliyah Edwards were both injured at UConn’s game against Xavier University on Thursday.

Four members of the UConn Huskies women’s basketball team were already inactive due to injuries this season, university officials said. The players who are inactive are junior Paige Bueckers, sophomore Caroline Ducharme, sophomore Azzi Fudd and freshman Ice Brady. They are now joined by Edwards and Patterson.

“Our women’s basketball program has unfortunately been affected by an unprecedented number of injuries this season. While it’s unfortunate that we need to postpone Sunday’s game, it’s the right call to protect the safety of our student-athletes. We will work with the [the Big East Conference ]and DePaul on options to reschedule the game,” UConn Athletic Director David Benedict said.

Officials hope the game can be rescheduled in accordance with the Big East Conference’s policies.

Those with tickets to the game may use their tickets for the rescheduled game.

Ticket information can be found at UConnTickets.com or by emailing UConn Athletics Ticket Office via email ( athtickets@uconn.edu ), or by calling 1-877-AT-UCONN.

