fox32chicago.com

Boy, 17, shot while driving on Chicago's Near West Side

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot while driving early Monday on the Near West Side. The 17-year-old was dirivng around 2:32 a.m. in the 2200 block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone in a black Jeep started shooting, according to Chicago police. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed, 4 teens among 12 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO - A person was killed and at least 11 others were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago. Friday night, a man was fatally shot in West Englewood. The 29-year-old was inside a home about 9:10 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Throop Street when another person pulled out a gun and shot him in the head, Chicago police said. He died at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 30, shot and killed in Lawndale

CHICAGO - A woman was fatally shot Monday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 30-year-old was riding in a car with someone she knew around 8:12 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Arthington Street, police said. The pair began arguing and the suspect pulled out...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police release photos of man wanted for firing gun on CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO - Chicago police released photos Monday of a man wanted in connection with firing a gun on a CTA Red Line train last month in Park Manor on the South Side. On Dec. 5, the suspect got into an argument around 6:02 p.m. with two other individuals while riding the train near 15 West 69th Street, according to Chicago Police.
CHICAGO, IL
regionnewssource.org

East Chicago Police Investigating Homicide At Gas Station

On Sunday, January 8, 2023 at approximately 6:00 PM, East Chicago Officers responded to shots fired in the area of 4502 Indianapolis Blvd, according to East Chicago Police Chief Jose Rivera. Shotspotter indicated 12 rounds were fired behind the BP Gas Station. Upon arrival officers located an unresponsive male in...
EAST CHICAGO, IN
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn residents of Englewood about overnight carjackings

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of Englewood about two recent carjackings. Police said in the two incidents, the carjacker walks up to the victim, pulls out a handgun and demands the victim hand over their car keys. The two carjackings happened:. On 7100 block of South Paulina on...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Missing Chicago woman found • Woodlawn residents demand answers on migrant housing • shoutout caught on video

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was found after going missing from suburban Burbank early this week, some Chicago residents are demanding answers from Mayor Lori Lightfoot after the city approved a plan to house migrants in an old Woodlawn elementary school, and shocking surveillance video from 2018 was released this week showing a gang shootout on the South Side.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 teens charged in violent robbery of man in Roseland

CHICAGO - Five juveniles are facing charges in the violent robbery of an 18-year-old Sunday in the Roseland neighborhood. Two girls and three boys, ages 15 and 16, were identified as the group who beat and robbed the man around 4:30 p.m. in the 10600 block of South Champlain Avenue, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

2 men shot on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - Two men were shot in Chicago's Austin neighborhood in broad daylight late Saturday morning. Police say a 23-year-old and a 43-year-old man were outside in the 900 block of North Lavergne Avenue around 10:41 a.m. when they were fired at. Both victims were taken to Mt. Sinai with...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man stabbed in the neck during argument in Albany Park

CHICAGO — A man is in critical condition after a stabbing early Sunday morning on the North Side of Chicago. The man, 50, was stabbed around 1 a.m. in the 4400 block of North Drake in Albany Park. According to the Chicago Police Department, The man got into an argument with someone in the street […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Dozens of Chicago firefighters respond to apartment fire on South Side

Dozens of Chicago firefighters responded to a fire on the South Side on Saturday night. The fire started in an apartment building at 81st and Drexel around 7 p.m. Residents hustled outside and firefighters searched to make sure the building was completely evacuated. No one was hurt. Nate Rodgers reports.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman admits to shooting man in both legs on SW Side

CHICAGO - A 26-year-old woman was arrested on Chicago's Southwest Side Sunday morning after admitting to police that she shot a man. Police say the offender was in a vehicle with a 35-year-old man in the 3400 block of West 79th Street around 12:10 a.m. when she shot the man in both legs.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen wounded in West Side drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot while riding in the passenger seat of a car on Chicago's Near West Side Saturday morning. Police say the victim was inside a vehicle in the 400 block of South Western Avenue around 4 a.m. when a black Kia pulled next to the car and someone shot multiple times.
CHICAGO, IL

