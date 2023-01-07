Read full article on original website
New Year, Same Suggestions to Stop Post Holiday COVID-19 Spread
Coming out of the holiday season the Seacoast region appears to be holding its own on COVID-19 cases despite headlines about new variants and spikes in the number of cases in the northeast United States. The state Department of Health & Human Services reported 1,683 cases, 56 hospitalizations and 13...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire officials announce 17 new COVID-19 deaths in past week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced 17 people died of COVID-19 in the past week. Of those deaths, five were reported on Friday. DHHS also reported 291 new known positive COVID-19 test results, bringing the total number of people with COVID-19 since...
WCAX
Welch returns to Vermont for first full week as senator
How a Vermont startup is getting to the root of tree root problems. A Vermont startup wants to help trees live longer, healthier lives by using technology. Police pups are getting props for a busy year in New Hampshire. Rutland City Police start wearing body cameras. Updated: 5 hours ago.
NHPR
A Vt. company plans to process industrial hemp. Their first challenge? Convincing farmers to grow it
Over the past year, a pair of cousins bought two vacant industrial properties in two Vermont towns that have seen better economic days — a former grain mill in St. Johnsbury and a former marble factory in Proctor. The pair believe they have the right business to bring new life to the two properties: Processing industrial hemp.
Then Again: After the Revolution, debt crisis triggered extreme unrest
The uprisings over the debt crisis spilled over into Vermont, which wouldn’t become a state for five more years. Read the story on VTDigger here: Then Again: After the Revolution, debt crisis triggered extreme unrest.
The Best Place in Maine for Pancakes is in New Hampshire
If you ever get a hankering for pancakes, here are 10 places that will fill you right up and a surprise entry that is a road trip out of Maine. Arguably breakfast is the best meal of the day. Also arguably, it's the biggest pain int eh butt to make. If you want pancakes, you're also gonna want bacon and maybe eggs or even some cut-up fruit. That's where making breakfast is just a huge pain. So many pans, so many dishes, so much to clean up.
These Are the Oldest Counties in New Hampshire
It's always interesting to learn more about the towns that make up our beloved state. A recent look at the 20 least populated towns in New Hampshire revealed that the least-populated town in the entire state is the two-person town of Livermore. The area was once a thriving small community, but is now a wooded ghost town. Only structural remnants and debris remain from this place that once was.
WCAX
St. Johnsbury man charged with trying to pass counterfeit cash
wamc.org
Massachusetts looks to improve access to mental health services with new community-based centers
Massachusetts has launched a new initiative to address the growing mental health crisis. More than two-dozen state-designated Community Behavioral Health Centers have opened with walk-in hours evenings and weekends and counselors available 24/7 with a phone call, text, or online chat. Springfield-based Behavioral Health Network is one of the new...
New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York
Here we go again! Health officials are very worried about a brand-new highly contagious COVID variant that's spreading rapidly across the Empire State. A new omicron variant from South Africa has started to spread rapidly across the United States and New York. Health Officials Worried About New COVID Variant In...
vermontbiz.com
Blue Cross Vermont names Pinello-White Chief Administrative Officer
Vermont Business Magazine Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont has elevated Margaret Pinello-White to the newly created role of Chief Administrative Officer. Growing up on a working dairy farm in Randolph Center, Pinello-White learned at an early age the value of hard work and being resourceful. She has drawn on those skills during her 14 years with the Blue Cross, working in a wide variety of roles. Starting as a human resources specialist, she has also been a worksite health and wellness coordinator, benefits manager, and most recently the director of human resources and facilities.
Woman Flips Out on New Hampshire Meteorologist Matt Hoenig at Grocery Store
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. This took a hard and kind of unexpected turn pretty quickly. Imagine you either just wrap up a hard day of work and need to go...
These Are the Median Home Prices Per County in New Hampshire
As many of us unfortunately know all too well, the housing market is tough right now. Not only is rent skyrocketing and units in high demand, but the cost of owning a home is becoming more and more out of reach for many. In light of the current housing crisis,...
wamc.org
Governor Hochul's State of the State
Each governor annually issues a “State of the State.” This is required by the state Constitution, “The governor shall communicate by message to the legislature at every session the condition of the state, and recommend such matters to it as he or she shall judge expedient.” From that one sentence, New York’s State of the State addresses have evolved into a long speech – usually around one hour – in which governors use the bully pulpit to largely congratulate themselves and lawmakers on the great achievements that been made.
mynbc5.com
THC cap once again being brought to Vermont legislature
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The limits on THC are up for debate once again in the Vermont legislature. A measure to allow more than 60% THC cap on solid concentrates and 30% on the cannabis flower failed last year. Vermont's Cannabis Control Board wants to eliminate the caps again. The...
New Hampshire’s Tiniest Town Has a Population in the Single Digits
The New England states are some of the most densely populated throughout the county, so you would mostly expect any town throughout any of its states to have a relatively decent population. According to Wikipedia, throughout the New England states, there are 235 people per square mile on average, which is much higher than the national average of 79.56 people per square mile.
Does New Hampshire Have a Secret System of Tunnels?
For the past few months, New Hampshire has reportedly been hearing some odd booms in the middle of the night. While it’s possible they were a continuation of some of the strange earthquakes that hit Northern New England in 2022, there’s another theory that’s quietly passed around by locals.
WCAX
Distracted driving among top causes for fatal crashes in 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Earlier this week, we told you about the slight increase in fatalities on Vermont roads in 2022. Among the causes were driving impaired or not wearing a seatbelt, but VTrans says distraction is also playing a role. In 2022, VTrans reported 73 fatal crashes, resulting in...
December storm cost public entities more than $2 million, Vermont officials estimate
The estimate “is the beginning of an effort to ensure that ratepayers and residents of Vermont do not have to bear the brunt of the cost of this disaster,” said Erica Bornemann, director of Vermont Emergency Management. Read the story on VTDigger here: December storm cost public entities more than $2 million, Vermont officials estimate.
vermontbiz.com
Phil Scott looking to finish the job
On June 7, 2022, Governor Phil Scott signed historic housing legislation into law. S.226 and S.210 dedicate more than $45 million to address Vermont’s housing shortage. The state has committed over $250 million to housing over the last two years. Courtesy photo. by James Dwinell, Vermont Business Magazine The...
