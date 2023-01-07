Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against BioLineRx Ltd. (“BioLineRx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BLRX) in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired BioLineRx securities between February 23, 2021 and September 19, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until March 6, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO