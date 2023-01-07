ROSEN, A HIGHLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Encourages Iris Energy Ltd. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - IREN

Caramanna, Friedberg LLP is a law firm committed to handling clients' criminal cases with the professionalism they deserve. They have an outstanding track record defending clients with skillful representation from the earliest stages of the criminal process to trial. They thoroughly review, research, and prepare their cases to provide their clients with top-quality representation. The lawyers dedicate their time to complex issues and assist clients who face critical situations. And as one of the top and distinguished criminal law firms in Toronto, the attorneys constantly invest exhaustive persistence, inspiration, and ingenuity into every case they handle.

3 DAYS AGO