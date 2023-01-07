ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘NORTH5’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Minnesota Lottery’s “NORTH5” game were:

02-07-14-16-29

(two, seven, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $40,000

