Rosati-Kain leaders share new details in plan to keep school open Friday
ST. LOUIS — Rosati-Kain Academy leaders, teachers and students will talk about the future of the historic all-girls Catholic high school during a news conference at 10 a.m. Friday. The announcement comes after alumnae and parent volunteers fought for the last three months to keep the school open. Back...
Students at St. Louis area elementary school switch to virtual learning after pipe burst
MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — Students at Maplewood-Richmond Heights Elementary School are going to school virtually, Monday, after an unexpected, extended winter break. Students and staff were supposed to go to school in-person, Monday. Instead, they were notified that air quality issues following a pipe burst on Christmas Day will force students to go back to school virtually, for now.
St. Louis American
Dr. Kendra Holmes makes history with new role as Affinia Healthcare president & CEO
Dr. Kendra Holmes stepped into her new role as president & CEO for Affinia Healthcare January 1, 2023. The Affinia Healthcare Board of Directors first announced Dr. Holmes’ promotion in March 2022. The new role is also a historic one: Dr. Holmes is the first woman, and the first Black person, to be selected as the organization’s president and CEO in its 117-year history.
Career Central: 3 job fairs promise jobs with signing bonuses
ST. LOUIS — If you’re a registered nurse, have experience in security, or want to work in the entertainment industry, three major employers are looking to hire this week at a job fair. On-the-spot interviews will be held at an Argosy Casino Alton job fair Wednesday, Jan. 18....
Hidden History: Monument to honor Vashon family’s contributions to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — They're one of the most influential families in St. Louis, but the accomplishments of the Vashon family have largely been lost to time. When most St. Louisans hear the name Vashon one thing typically comes to mind. “They think of Vashon High School,” said Calvin Riley,...
New St. Louis police chief shares optimistic message with department
ST. LOUIS — The new chief of police for the City of St. Louis shared an optimistic and forward-looking message with the department Monday. The email was sent by Robert Tracy, whose first day leading the department was Monday. The email read:. Good morning,. As I prepare to be...
KMOV
East St. Louis fraternity teaches young men about law enforcement
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Learning about law enforcement was a focus for some young men in the Metro East on Sunday. The East St. Louis chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity provided mentorship to a group of young African-Americans. Sunday’s meeting focused on legal rights and proper interactions with...
St. Louis landlords risk housing those facing homelessness, stress importance of case management
ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side reported in November about the barriers that remain for people experiencing homelessness in St. Louis when the area braced for colder weather. We talked to landlords and homelessness advocates about the risks of permanently housing those facing homelessness. We also explored the problems with local shelters and why some people facing homelessness do not want to stay there.
Robert Tracy takes over as new St. Louis police chief Monday
ST. LOUIS — The new chief of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department takes over on Monday, Jan. 9. Neighbors are excited about the potential positive changes Chief Robert Tracy brings to the job. "We hope that he is successful and loves St. Louis," said Rhonda Jones, a board...
Catholic conference brings thousands of people to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — For 25 years, the SEEK Conference has been spreading God's message. The Fellowship of Catholic University Students, known as FOCUS, aims to uplift parishioners and evangelize others in a week-long conference. The last two years, the event was virtual due to the pandemic. But this year,...
Missouri is home of the smallest national park in the U.S.
The starting point of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, is home to the smallest national park in the United States.
southarkansassun.com
$500 Worth of Automatic Direct Payment Approved in Missouri
With a massive $5 million budget, another universal basic income (UBI) program has just been approved. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen in Missouri decided to approve $500 monthly payments to 440 families. However, the mayor, Tishaura Jones, needs to approve the said measure to finalize the details according to an article posted by The US Sun on January 07, 2023.
advantagenews.com
Salvation Army gets $250,000 from Schnucks round-up
During a two-week period leading up to Christmas, Schnucks says its customers and the company donated $250,135 to the Salvation Army “Tree of Lights” campaign. All monies raised during Schnucks “Round Up at the Register” stay in the market where they were donated, to support local programs and services, including helping to provide food, shelter, support for veterans, addictions treatment, and emergency disaster services.
International Institute starts new Afghan Chamber of Commerce for refugees
ST. LOUIS — As the Afghan refugee community in St. Louis continues to grow the International Institute is expanding its services to help them be successful here by starting an Afghan Chamber of Commerce. The new Afghan Chamber of Commerce will help established and new businesses thrive in St....
CVPA student return date coming into focus months after school shooting
ST. LOUIS — Families and guardians of those attending the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School (CVPA) were notified Thursday of plans for students’ return to in-person learning. According to a press release from St. Louis Public Schools (SLPS), in-person classes will resume on Jan. 17. The...
'Society must be pro-active, tackle mental health issues': UMSL professor says in hopes of preventing workplace violence
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — "It's very sad," Dr. John Nanney, associate clinical professor and director of community psychological service at the University of Missouri-St. Louis (UMSL), said. Nanney is talking about the shooting at a Dobbs Tire & Auto Center in Maryland Heights. Police tell 5 On Your Side...
FOX2now.com
Crews respond to early morning fire in East St. Louis
Firefighters in East St. Louis were battling a blaze Monday morning. Crews respond to early morning fire in East St. Louis. Firefighters in East St. Louis were battling a blaze Monday morning. Approved Home Improvements offers 50% off internal …. These savings are fire, and Approved Home Improvement only wants...
Review: Sinse and Hi-Pointe Drive-In Hit the Mark With Hash Burger Collab
The Hashy Meal brings new meaning to the words "burger joint"
Firefighter injured battling vacant St. Louis house fire
ST. LOUIS — A firefighter was taken to the hospital this morning after being called to a vacant house fire in the 4200 block of Harris. The flames were through the roof of the two-story brick home and spreading to another building, according to St. Louis firefighters. The firefighter...
VIDEO: St. Louis Visitor Has Meltdown on TikTok Over Gunshots
She got locked out of her Airbnb and had to face the streets
5 On Your Side
