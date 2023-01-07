ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side reported in November about the barriers that remain for people experiencing homelessness in St. Louis when the area braced for colder weather. We talked to landlords and homelessness advocates about the risks of permanently housing those facing homelessness. We also explored the problems with local shelters and why some people facing homelessness do not want to stay there.

