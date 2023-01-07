ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

5 On Your Side

Students at St. Louis area elementary school switch to virtual learning after pipe burst

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — Students at Maplewood-Richmond Heights Elementary School are going to school virtually, Monday, after an unexpected, extended winter break. Students and staff were supposed to go to school in-person, Monday. Instead, they were notified that air quality issues following a pipe burst on Christmas Day will force students to go back to school virtually, for now.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Dr. Kendra Holmes makes history with new role as Affinia Healthcare president & CEO

Dr. Kendra Holmes stepped into her new role as president & CEO for Affinia Healthcare January 1, 2023. The Affinia Healthcare Board of Directors first announced Dr. Holmes’ promotion in March 2022. The new role is also a historic one: Dr. Holmes is the first woman, and the first Black person, to be selected as the organization’s president and CEO in its 117-year history.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

East St. Louis fraternity teaches young men about law enforcement

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Learning about law enforcement was a focus for some young men in the Metro East on Sunday. The East St. Louis chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity provided mentorship to a group of young African-Americans. Sunday’s meeting focused on legal rights and proper interactions with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis landlords risk housing those facing homelessness, stress importance of case management

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side reported in November about the barriers that remain for people experiencing homelessness in St. Louis when the area braced for colder weather. We talked to landlords and homelessness advocates about the risks of permanently housing those facing homelessness. We also explored the problems with local shelters and why some people facing homelessness do not want to stay there.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
southarkansassun.com

$500 Worth of Automatic Direct Payment Approved in Missouri

With a massive $5 million budget, another universal basic income (UBI) program has just been approved. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen in Missouri decided to approve $500 monthly payments to 440 families. However, the mayor, Tishaura Jones, needs to approve the said measure to finalize the details according to an article posted by The US Sun on January 07, 2023.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Salvation Army gets $250,000 from Schnucks round-up

During a two-week period leading up to Christmas, Schnucks says its customers and the company donated $250,135 to the Salvation Army “Tree of Lights” campaign. All monies raised during Schnucks “Round Up at the Register” stay in the market where they were donated, to support local programs and services, including helping to provide food, shelter, support for veterans, addictions treatment, and emergency disaster services.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Crews respond to early morning fire in East St. Louis

Firefighters in East St. Louis were battling a blaze Monday morning. Crews respond to early morning fire in East St. Louis. Firefighters in East St. Louis were battling a blaze Monday morning. Approved Home Improvements offers 50% off internal …. These savings are fire, and Approved Home Improvement only wants...
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
FOX2Now

Firefighter injured battling vacant St. Louis house fire

ST. LOUIS — A firefighter was taken to the hospital this morning after being called to a vacant house fire in the 4200 block of Harris. The flames were through the roof of the two-story brick home and spreading to another building, according to St. Louis firefighters. The firefighter...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

