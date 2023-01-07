ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ksro.com

Another Severe Storm Brings More Flooding and Worries Along the Russian River

Another severe round of weather is hitting the Bay Area. Experts say today’s storm will be a Level Three, down from the historic Level Five last week. Not only is it bringing heavy rain, but powerful winds too. In fact, the National Weather Service warns winds could get up to 60 miles an hour in the valleys, and up to 80 miles per hour along the coast and highest peaks. That means the roads will be especially dangerous, with more trees and power lines expected to fall.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
pajaronian.com

Rains expected Sunday-Tuesday bring new flood worries

PAJARO—A cadre of elected and public officials gathered in Pajaro late Sunday morning to issue a dire warning in advance of a rainstorm expected to begin Sunday night and bring possible major flooding to Monterey and Santa Cruz counties through Tuesday. The messages, delivered in English, Spanish and Mixteco,...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

'There's very little we can do.' Watsonville residents eye fragile levee system with growing sense of alarm

More heavy rain is set to hit the low-lying areas of Santa Cruz County this week. In Watsonville, memories are still fresh for many of the ruinous floods of 1995, which brought about two deaths and almost $100 million in damages, due to a breach in the aging system of levees on the river. More flooding followed in 1997 and 1998, and the levees almost failed again in 2017.
WATSONVILLE, CA
NBC Bay Area

East Bay Residents Prepare for Expected Surges in Local Creeks

In the East Bay, many neighborhoods flooded during the storm on New Year's Eve. As those residents repair the damage, they're also anticipating what's to come at the next expected surge of local creeks. The National Weather Service is forecasting:. Arroyo De La Laguna at Verona in Pleasanton will crest...
PLEASANTON, CA
KSBW.com

A look at the storm timeline for your neighborhood and when flooding is expected

SALINAS, Calif. — A storm brought heavy rain and gusty winds overnight and into early morning Monday. The storm reached its highest intensity in the overnight hours. The heavy rain and gusty winds are expected to continue throughout the morning, but will begin to calm down in the afternoon as the storm moves to the east and south.
SALINAS, CA
KQED

Hard-Hit Santa Cruz County Cleans Up From One Storm While Preparing for the Next

A series of atmospheric rivers has caused storm damage to infrastructure throughout Santa Cruz County. On Thursday, the wharf in Capitola was broken in half by a powerful storm surge. Currently over 5,000 people remain without power and initial damage estimates from the storm are over $20 million. This all comes as another powerful storm is set to make landfall on Monday.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Schools across the Central Coast close during Monday's storm

SALINAS, Calif. — Schools in Monterey and Santa Cruz counties are closing as a dangerous atmospheric river is making it unsafe for students and staff to get to campus. In Santa Cruz County, all Bonny Doon Union Elementary School District schools were closed on Monday. In addition, Bradley Elementary School was closed in Watsonville.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Roads, Parks Flooded in Morgan Hill

In Morgan Hill Monday, roads and parks were flooded, and the city was warning people to stay away from the area west of Monterey Highway. The city said Little Llagas and Fisher creeks were experiencing flooding. There was also flooding at a park next to Nordstrom Elementary School. The water...
MORGAN HILL, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

200-foot tree topples on HWY 101 from wind and rain: Cal Fire

AROMAS, CALIF. – (KION) At around midnight Sunday morning a 200-plus foot eucalyptus tree uprooted on highway 101 near Cannon Rd. in Aromas due to rain and wind, according to Cal Fire. Photo credit: Capt. Curtis Rhodes The tree blocked both north and southbound lanes including the median and all traffic was stopped for over The post 200-foot tree topples on HWY 101 from wind and rain: Cal Fire appeared first on KION546.
AROMAS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Arborist puzzled by condition of storm-downed trees in East Bay

OAKLAND -- The series of punishing rainstorms has wreaked havoc on cities across the Bay Area and many of the problems -- from downed power lines to blocked roads -- are the result of falling trees. The situation is raising concerns with longtime homeowners and experienced tree professionalsIn the area of the Oakland Hills known as Piedmont Pines, heavy rain and high winds have taken their toll on the huge trees that form a canopy over the neighborhood.Tim Ports and Elizabeth Foust say they've never seen anything like it.  A huge tree toppled over in the canyon just below their...
OAKLAND, CA

