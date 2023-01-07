Read full article on original website
kotatv.com
Matters of the State: Previewing the 2023 South Dakota Legislative Session
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - On this week’s Matters of the State, we preview the upcoming South Dakota Legislative Session. Statehouse reporter Austin Goss and Joe Sneve of the Dakota Scout join us in studio to look ahead to key topics this session, including tax cuts, abortion, and out-of-state travel for lawmakers.
kotatv.com
Space heaters delivered to South Dakota reservations
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A group of Rapid City-area community members are helping their friends and neighbors on western South Dakota reservations. After the brutal snowstorm and deathly cold in December, donations for space heaters are being accepted by the Antez Sewing Squad. The group emerged at the beginning...
kotatv.com
Looking ahead to the 2023 South Dakota legislative session
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sen. Helene Duhamel is preparing to head back to the state capitol. She says there’s a lot on the minds of her fellow Republicans, as well as Democrats and the Governor. She said that although the state budget is in a good place, government...
kotatv.com
Jensen drops out of SD GOP chair race, Brunner enters
PIERRE, S.D. - After a brief stint in the race, Kevin Jensen is dropping out of the running for the chair of the South Dakota Republican Party, and being replaced by a former state lawmaker. Jensen, a House lawmaker from Canton, confirmed the news to Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory in...
kotatv.com
Unseasonably warm weather for much of next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Some foggy weather is possible tonight, especially for the South Dakota Plains. By the afternoon tomorrow, we’ll see sunshine with highs mostly in the 40s. The temps will only get warmer for next week with mid-to-upper 40s for most of the week and lower 50s at times.
