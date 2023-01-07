Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rochester Institute of Technology is the poorest town in New York.Raj guleriaRochester, NY
Winter Home Maintenance Tips To Keep Your Rochester, NY Home In Tip-top ConditionKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
What Mistakes Must You Avoid When Buying A Home During The Winter In Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
White Olive, a Greek and Turkish restaurant, opens in Midtown.Raj guleriaManhattan, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In Rochester That You Should Try OutTed RiversRochester, NY
Related
The new obstacles making Rochester’s housing market more expensive
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With the start of a new year, buying a home might be on the minds of many, but all over the Greater Rochester Area, the housing market remains competitive. Interest rates when buying a home remain consistent where they’ve been over the last 25 years, but in the post-pandemic era, those […]
WHEC TV-10
Rochester’s gas prices continue falling despite end to gas tax relief
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gas prices in Rochester continue to drop week after week even though the gas tax relief ended on Dec. 31. In the final days of the tax relief, local prices averaged at $3.56 per gallon. On Monday, that average was at $3.45 per gallon, 1 cent lower than the previous week and 11 cents lower than late December.
Democrat & Chronicle closing printing facility means smaller newspapers have to print elsewhere
With the recent announcement of Democrat and Chronicle’s newspaper shutting its doors on local printing facility Canal Ponds Business Park, not only are the employees there going to be affected – it’s going to hit businesses that rely on that facility to print their papers as well.
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: Why aren’t guide rails being fixed?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This good question is about something that’s supposed to keep us safe while we’re driving. As one of you pointed out, it’s not hard to find broken guide rails on local roadways. Whether they’re broken from accidents or from regular wear and tear, there are a lot of them.
Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY
Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Still Looking For Winter And Not Finding It
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It is not good news if you are a winter enthusiast. Today makes 11 days in a row with above average temperatures for Rochester and for the season we are now 27 inches below normal for total snowfall. It appears that this calm weather will continue for much of the upcoming week. However, the News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists are tracking a southern track storm which may have impact by the end of the week.
WHEC TV-10
UCLM is partnering with city to help share information from body-worn camera program
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The United Christian Leadership Ministry is partnering with the city to help share information from the Rochester Police Department’s Body Worn Camera Program. The city announced the partnership on Monday. The partnership will involve teaching members of UCLM about police procedures and body cam use,...
After fire, owner of popular Rochester restaurant vows to keep staff employed
"I’m praying the state liquor authority understands our situation and is able to do what they need to do to make sure the liquor license gets transferred over timely."
BBB: Scammers looking to cash in on Damar Hamlin’s injury
GoFundMe says they are monitoring donation requests and will remove funds from unauthorized or suspicious recipients.
rochesterfirst.com
University of Rochester Lab Engineer discusses microplastics now found in humans
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More evidence in the research of scientists is coming to light about the presence of microplastics not just in the air we breathe and the water we drink, but now microplastic pollution is being found in our blood. The technology being used to study microplastics,...
cnycentral.com
We have a few opportunities for some minor snowfall accumulation this week
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As a lot of us are aware of central New York is far below average with respect to snowfall so far this 2022-2023 winter season. While we do NOT foresee any MAJOR SNOWSTORM on the horizon, there will be a few chances for lighter snow this week. What...
Donuts Delite selling ‘Pray for Damar’ donuts Sunday
Donuts can be purchased individually, or as a platter with several sizes available.
Rochester woman pleads guilty to assaulting two people on an airplane
Each count of McKnight's charges carries a maximum penalty of six months in prison, as well as a $5,000 fine. McKnight's sentencing is scheduled for May 16.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Tracking a few snow showers for Tuesday morning
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It will be Generally quiet weather through midweek with the Threat Tracker green and good to go into Wednesday. One thing to watch will be a weak front arriving Monday evening into Tuesday morning with a few light snow showers and flurries. A coating of snow is possible for some but not anticipating any widespread impacts to travel.
Hidden Chapter: The Florian Jaeger case and its aftermath
Former University of Rochester President Joel Seligman recently published a new book. The end of the book has something of a hidden chapter, or at least a hidden year.
‘Power yoga’ studio opens on East Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new power yoga studio opened Saturday morning in the city of Rochester! Ryan Barry, co-owner of Barry’s Power Yoga in Greece opened her second location at 930 East Avenue in the Hutchinson house. The studio is an organic juice bar, yoga studio and boutique, and with this second location in […]
RPD: Gunshots into a house on Portland Ave
A home on Portland Ave was struck at Sunday morning, according to the Rochester Police Department.
WHEC TV-10
Members of the community come together after another act of violence in city
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester groups including, Rise Up Rochester, The Black Agenda Group, Community Justice Initiative and The Nation of Islam held a gathering on Saturday in response to a recent shooting on Lyell Avenue. That shooting damaged the Brothers & Sisters Unisex Salon, shattering windows, with people inside....
RCSD announces police presence at arrival and dismissal, for five schools
Lt. Bello said that some incident occurred where the 16-year-old was chased to the school.
Comments / 0