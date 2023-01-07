ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Rochester’s gas prices continue falling despite end to gas tax relief

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gas prices in Rochester continue to drop week after week even though the gas tax relief ended on Dec. 31. In the final days of the tax relief, local prices averaged at $3.56 per gallon. On Monday, that average was at $3.45 per gallon, 1 cent lower than the previous week and 11 cents lower than late December.
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: Why aren’t guide rails being fixed?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This good question is about something that’s supposed to keep us safe while we’re driving. As one of you pointed out, it’s not hard to find broken guide rails on local roadways. Whether they’re broken from accidents or from regular wear and tear, there are a lot of them.
94.3 Lite FM

Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY

Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Still Looking For Winter And Not Finding It

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It is not good news if you are a winter enthusiast. Today makes 11 days in a row with above average temperatures for Rochester and for the season we are now 27 inches below normal for total snowfall. It appears that this calm weather will continue for much of the upcoming week. However, the News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists are tracking a southern track storm which may have impact by the end of the week.
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Tracking a few snow showers for Tuesday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It will be Generally quiet weather through midweek with the Threat Tracker green and good to go into Wednesday. One thing to watch will be a weak front arriving Monday evening into Tuesday morning with a few light snow showers and flurries. A coating of snow is possible for some but not anticipating any widespread impacts to travel.
News 8 WROC

‘Power yoga’ studio opens on East Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new power yoga studio opened Saturday morning in the city of Rochester! Ryan Barry, co-owner of Barry’s Power Yoga in Greece opened her second location at 930 East Avenue in the Hutchinson house. The studio is an organic juice bar, yoga studio and boutique, and with this second location in […]
