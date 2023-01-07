ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Taiwan reports 28 Chinese aircraft in air defence zone

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Over the past 24 hours, 28 Chinese aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defence zone, the defence ministry in Taipei said on Monday, after China said it had carried out more drills near the island. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Comments / 0

Community Policy