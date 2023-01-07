Read full article on original website
Taiwan reports 28 Chinese aircraft in air defence zone
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Over the past 24 hours, 28 Chinese aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defence zone, the defence ministry in Taipei said on Monday, after China said it had carried out more drills near the island. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Australia’s Albanese to visit Papua New Guinea to strengthen economic, security ties
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Saturday he would travel to Papua New Guinea this week in a bid to boost bilateral ties and aid “friendship” in the Pacific region. Speaking to media in the city of Geelong, in Victoria state, Albanese said...
