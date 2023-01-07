12 Interviewers Who Tried To Embarrass A Female Celeb, But Just Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves
We, as a society, love exploiting and embarrassing women for content . And unfortunately, talk show hosts and interviewers are, like, experts at this.Paramount
But a lot of the time, thankfully, it backfires. And they're the ones who end up looking like absolute fools.
So here are 12 times when an interviewer tried their hardest to embarrass a female celeb and ended up coming off as ignorant, rude, entitled, or just low-key desperate:
1. Back in 2008, during an appearance on a radio station, a teenage Taylor Swift was forced to play Twister with the adult male hosts.
Taylor attempted to combat the inane questions and comments with jokes.
She even tried telling him she wasn't exactly game-ready, but he kept pushing her.
2. During the 1999 Academy Awards pre-show, Joan Rivers told Mariah Carey that people said she gained weight.
Mariah handled it like a champ though, and fired right back at Joan.
3. In 2017, Graham Norton kept asking Cara Delevingne inappropriate questions while her dad was in the audience.
She even straight-up said she was embarrassed, but Graham continued pushing.
Seeing just how uncomfortable Cara was, actors Jessica Hynes and Martine McCutcheon tried to shift focus by declaring they were the ones on the plane with her.
4. In 2007, while she was promoting her movie, Why Did I Get Married? , Janet Jackson was very rudely asked about the completely unrelated (and four years old at the time) Super Bowl incident when Justin Timberlake exposed her breast.
The anchor didn't take the hint and kept asking questions, blaming her, and only her, for what happened.
Then, in THE MOST disgusting part of the interview, that same anchor jokingly asked if Janet was wearing "iron suspenders."
5. In a 2012 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show , Ellen badgered Taylor Swift to reveal her dating history.
Then, when Taylor refused to tell Ellen who her song "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" was about, Ellen handed her a bell and instructed her to ring it when the person's picture appeared on screen.
6. While promoting Jennifer's Body on ET in Canada, Megan Fox had to sit through ridiculously misogynistic comments and questions.
But, the guy kept going, insisting that every conversation she had with a man must end with that man flirting with her.
Megan responded that she didn't socialize with a lot of people and called herself a "recluse."
7. While promoting The Avengers in Russia, Scarlett Johansson was scrutinized for wanting to...eat.
Scarlett quickly clapped back and made it clear that there was no rumored "diet" preventing her from eating.
8. In her 2000 appearance on The Rosie O'Donnell Show , Mariah Carey was forced to defend a wardrobe choice.
Before she let the conversation get any further, Mariah rolled her eyes and interrupted Rosie, declaring, "I have something to say!" Mariah went on to explain that she could wear whatever she wanted.
9. At a press conference promoting her movie Battleship , Rihanna was asked about her personal life.
Before the interviewer even finished, Rihanna commented on the ridiculous question.
10. While appearing on a Denver morning show to promote her movie Skeleton Twins , Kristen Wiig was asked for nudity advice.
11. During a 2004 interview on The Oprah Winfrey Show , Oprah asked Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen their clothing size.
Oprah asked the twins about the rumor, but as Ashley was explaining how rumors just "come with the territory," Oprah interrupted her to ask what size they were.
When both Mary-Kate and Ashley said they didn't know their exact size since they're very petite (they're both just over five feet tall) and had to get their clothes taken in most of the time, Oprah condescendingly made fun of them.
12. And finally, while Sandra Bullock was promoting her movie The Proposal on The Today Show , Matt Lauer couldn't stop talking about her "nude" scene.
Sandra held her composure and made jokes until he moved on. But his last question brought her nakedness right back into the conversation.
Then when the interview was over, Sandra joked that she was never coming back.
The National Eating Disorders Association helpline is 1-800-931-2237; for 24/7 crisis support, text “NEDA” to 741741.
Comments / 3