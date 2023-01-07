Restaurant management hopes to reopen McFarland’s Maple Tree Supper Club in June following fire

MCFARLAND, Wis. — Management of the Maple Tree Supper Club in McFarland hopes to reopen the restaurant in June after it suffered significant damage in a fire in October.

In a Facebook post this week, restaurant management wrote that while a lot of work remains to rebuild following the Oct. 5 fire, they’re eager to get back to serving customers. An exact opening date has not yet been set.

No one was hurt in the fire, which the McFarland Fire Department said sent flames shooting from the building’s roof above the kitchen area .

While the damage was significant, the building was not a total loss. In a Facebook post roughly a week after the fire , management vowed to rebuild and reopen.

