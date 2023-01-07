Blue Jackets raising practice intensity: 'We're going to do it until we get better at it'

How fast can things change in the NHL?

Consider the difference between the Blue Jackets now and what they were in 2018-19, when they shocked the league by sweeping the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round. This season’s nightmarish 11-24-2 record through 37 games makes that season seem like ages ago, but it’s only been four years.

A lot has happened in Columbus since and that’s ultimately what led to coach Brad Larsen digging a skate into the ice Friday at Nationwide Arena for an intense 40-minute practice with a palpable “Enough is Enough” feel to it. A day after losing 6-2 to the Washington Capitals on the same ice in a game broadcast by ESPN, the Blue Jackets raised the intensity level with 25 minutes of physical battle drills followed by “in-zone” drills focused on improving play with and without the puck.

“We’ve got some areas to work on,” said Larsen, who was as stern on the ice as he’s been all season. “We’re going to start working on it very consistently. There’s going to be some areas we’re going address probably more frequently, but we’re not worried about rest right now.”

The loss to the Capitals factored into it, but neither that letdown nor a 4-0 loss Tuesday in Ottawa were the sole impetus for the change in tempo and physicality. This is about one of the NHL’s greenest teams learning to become more like Blue Jackets of the past, who forged an identity under former coach John Tortorella of being hard to play against.

If it takes practicing with renewed intensity amid a crammed January schedule that has 14 more games to go, so be it. Despite missing nine injured NHL regulars, Larsen appears to be done with the effort to save players for games by protecting their skating legs in practices.

It’s time to grind.

“Battle drills will be part of it,” Larsen said. “We do battle drills quite consistently. There might be more of them until we get better at it. We’re going to do it. I’m not worried about energy right now. Energy is the last thing on my mind.”

Columbus Blue Jackets must improve at 'foundational stuff'

Improving puck possession is likely at the forefront of Larsen’s thinking.

The injury crisis has forced numerous players to skate in roles they’re either not suited to handle or ready for yet, but the flip side is the opportunities available to these Blue Jackets, who’ve fumbled too many of them.

After losing 12 of their past 15 games (3-12-0) — including a seven-game skid (0-7-0) — Columbus has dropped to 31st in the NHL at 24 points. Only the Chicago Blackhawks (20 points) are worse and they made several moves last summer to weaken their roster in a clear effort to increase their odds at winning the “Connor Bedard sweepstakes” in the 2023 NHL draft.

That wasn’t the case for the Blue Jackets, who signed star forward Johnny Gaudreau to a seven-year, $68.25 million contract and sold a bunch of new season-ticket packages off the idea they might challenge for a playoff spot. This wasn’t supposed to be a season with the word “tank,” attached it, but that’s what’s happening after a multitude of lopsided losses.

The Blue Jackets have now lost by multiple goals while allowing five-plus goals 12 times, including a pair of humiliating efforts in a 9-4 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 7 and a 7-1 shellacking Oct. 30 against the New Jersey Devils. They’re also 1-12-0 when allowing five-plus goals with the lone victory a 6-5 overtime win Dec. 11 over the Los Angeles Kings.

According to Natural Stat Trick, they rank 29th in 5v5 Corsi percentage (45.5%), which assesses total attempts, 29th in shots-for percentage (45.2%) and have lopsided disadvantages in scoring chances (747-927), high-danger chances (281-370) and high-danger goals (26-54). The Jackets are also allowing 35.4 shots per game while putting only 29.1 on net themselves. It’s no surprise they’re -51 in total goal differential (96-147) and -37 at 5v5 (65-102).

Four years ago, the Blue Jackets were ranked among the NHL’s top 15 teams in all those categories, but they had an entirely different roster, were much healthier and far more experienced. A lot can change in four years.

Instilling better habits in practice won’t solve all of the issues, but it’s a solid starting point.

“It’s foundational stuff and we’ve tried different ways,” Larsen said. “We’re going to go in a different direction here for a bit.”

Opportunity knocks for injury ravaged Columbus Blue Jackets

Friday’s practice and Larsen’s comments also carried an additional purpose, acting as a fastball under the chin of players who might be on cruise control.

“Accountability is an awesome thing, but the problem is I don’t have enough guys to come in and push guys out,” Larsen said. “So, the message today is we have nine NHL guys out of the lineup. That means when nine NHL guys get healthy, then nine of those guys are out of the lineup. So, how bad do you want to stay in?”

Three of the nine are out for the season and a fourth, Jakub Voracek, is expected to miss the remaining 45 games with concussion symptoms. That leaves five likely to return, starting with rookie defenseman Nick Blankenburg, who’s nearing a return from a fractured ankle.

The time is now for those looking to earn NHL roles that last longer than several weeks or a couple months.

"We talk about opportunity all the time," Larsen said. "So, you have an opportunity here. You’re either going to flush it down the toilet or you’re going to put yourself on the map. I watched guys like Justin Danforth do it last year. I’ve seen guys put themselves on the map and I’ve seen guys just fade away. They take for granted they’re in the NHL. We can’t do that anymore.”

That message was sent Friday. What happens next will be closely monitored.

“They’re not going to like it,” Larsen said. “The longer we go (hard in practice), it’s not fun. We’re going to do it until we get better at it. Some are going to respect it. Lots are going to respect it, but that’s when you watch. The guys who start complaining, generally they’re the guys who don’t like doing it. And if they don’t like doing it, are we going to win with them down the road, even when we are healthy?”

Columbus Blue Jackets agree with increase in practice intensity

Early returns from players show that Larsen’s message landed.

“This is the foundation of everything is winning your puck battles, and, no question, we need more of it,” center Sean Kuraly said. “That’s why we got a heavy dose of it today and we’re going to keep getting it … and I think it’s totally the right message that this team needs and what this group needs, including myself.”

Kuraly began his NHL career with the Boston Bruins, who had a leadership group that enforced a high standard. He was probably the least shocked and most motivated player on the ice Friday.

“It’s not going to be fun, it’s not going to be easy, but you know what else isn’t fun is losing 6-2 and getting scored on,” Kuraly said. “This is the early work … and I’ll take that over losing and being embarrassed in front of a full crowd or a national TV audience.”

He’s not alone.

“We always have the motto to play the way the Blue Jackets want to play and that’s having a hard mentality, winning your battles and being hard to play against … being a physical presence,” second-year center Cole Sillinger said. “I think that’s something we’ve gotten away from a little bit and it’s something we need to add back. If that starts in practice, that’s a good place to start.”

It won’t take long to put it to the test.

The Blue Jackets host the Metropolitan Division’s top team Saturday, the Carolina Hurricanes, and finish a back-to-back on the road Sunday against the Capitals. That will be followed by a game Tuesday at the Tampa Bay Lightning, a team that nearly won the Stanley Cup last season for a third straight year.

“There’s areas that we have to grow and sometimes you have to get uncomfortable for growth,” Larsen said. “That’s where we’re at. There are nine guys that probably wouldn’t be in the lineup if we were fully healthy. That should wake you up. Don’t take it for granted. And that’s not just on the young guys. That’s on our older guys too. They have to lead it. They don’t get to just cash it in either.”

