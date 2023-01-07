Salma Hayek’s daughter Valentina and her big sister Mathilde Pinault are like best friends

A bond between siblings can be unbreakable. Growing up with someone and experiencing life for all its highs and lows is a beautiful experience. François-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek’s daughters, Valentina Paloma Pinault, 15, and Mathilde Pinault, 22, have a few years between them, but it’s clear they are like best friends.

Valentina and Mathilde have a blended family. Valentina is the daughter of Hayek, and François-Henri, while Mathilde is the fruit of the businessman’s first marriage to Dorothée Lepère, with whom François has an older son, Francois-Henri, 25. The sisters also share another brother, Augustin James, 16, from Pinault’s relationship with model Linda Evangelista. Check out some photos of them below and learn more about their bond.

RELATED:

Mathilde Pinault, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Salma Hayek y Francois-Henri Pinault Salma Hayek’s daughter Valentina and her half-sister, Mathilde are seven years apart.

Salma Hayek with her husband and the girls in 2016 Since Salma married François-Henri in 2009, they have worked to ensure the blended family became close.

Valentina Paloma, Salma Hayek’s daughter with her sister Mathilde They share a love of fashion and enjoy spending time together. “When your little sister looks bigger than you,” ‘Tildie’ wrote on her Instagram stories, documenting their afternoon filled with coffee and desserts.

Mathilde and Valentina Now that Mathilde is in her late teens, they probably have a lot in common. They’ve made memories of spending time together for fun outings, family vacations, and the forever fun selfie.

Salma and Valentina A healthy relationship between half-sisters could be difficult, but the warm and loving Hayek, has always procured the bonds between Valentina and her husband’s other three children; Mathilde, François-Henri, and Augustin James.

Valentina Paloma and Mathilde With Valentina in her teenage years, you can only imagine the advice and guidance Mathilde has helped share during these formative years.