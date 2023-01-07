ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Church abuse investigation suspects 188 Kansas clergy committed crimes — but no charges filed

By Andrew Bahl and Jason Tidd, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 2 days ago

Nearly 200 Kansas clergy are suspected of committing criminal acts against children, according to a long-awaited probe into clergy sex abuse in the Catholic Church in Kansas, released Friday, that reviewed five decades-worth of materials.

No charges have been filed, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said, despite 30 cases being referred to local prosecutors, in large part because of the state's statute of limitations against the various crimes.

While the time limits to file charges in some relevant crimes, such as rape and aggravated indecent liberties with a child, were eliminated in 2013, the move wasn't retroactive, something some lawmakers wish to change.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt requested the probe in 2018, with the KBI soon creating a tip line and other means for victims of abuse to reach out to the agency. Schmidt released the report on his last full workday before leaving office on Monday. KBI Director Kirk Thompson is set to retire Tuesday.

The attorney general's office initiated the investigation at the request of Joseph Naumann, archbishop of the archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas. Church officials said Saturday morning that they continue to study the KBI report, which Schmidt’s office released Friday evening.

“You cannot read this report without your heart breaking,” Naumann said in a statement.

Report: Kansas dioceses worked to conceal clergy abuse

Investigators reviewed 41,265 pages of records and interviewed 137 victims. Over the course of the probe, 188 clergy were suspected of committing crimes, 125 criminal cases were opened and 30 charging affidavits were sent to local prosecutors, even though no charges were ultimately filed.

The report found each of the four Catholic dioceses in Kansas — Kansas City, Wichita, Salina and Dodge City — engaged in practices to conceal patterns of abuse. Alleged abuse wasn't reported to law enforcement, investigators said, and priests were often sent to a treatment facility run by the church.

"Other bishops seemingly prioritized the desire to prevent public scandal within the Catholic Church over the laws of the State of Kansas and the innocent children they should have protected," the report said. "Protecting the church from scandal seemed to be a universally applied theme within the Catholic Church, and a priority."

At least 15 victims of clergy sex abuse died by suicide, the report found.

While the church has improved its practices regarding abuse, the agency called on the officials to do more to help survivors and "show it has a zero-tolerance policy for any sexual abuse within the church."

Despite efforts by the Catholic Church to address its past, the KBI called out the Capuchin Province for hindering the investigation when agents went to a Colorado ranch "where multiple offender priests reside."

"Our agents were met by staff who informed the priests why the KBI was there," the report said. "The priests declined to meet with the KBI agents. Therefore, there was no access to those priests for questioning."

The KBI noted that religious beliefs can be used to manipulate and exploit individuals, and the Catholic Church has grown more willing to cooperate with investigations instead over covering up allegations against offending priests.

"It seems the Catholic Church has started to recognize the great power religious beliefs can have over people, especially children," the report said. "Sexually motivated offenders often use their close relationship to a victim and any authority over them as tools to perpetuate their abuse. Predatory priests are no different."

Kansas lawmakers likely to push on statute of limitations, abuse reporting requirement

The report is likely to re-ignite a push to apply the statute of limitations retroactively for victims of child sex abuse, as well as end the statute of limitations to file a civil lawsuit, allowing victims to sue the church. Sen. Cindy Holscher, D-Overland Park, introduced legislation to that effect last year, though the bill didn't receive a hearing.

Lawmakers have also considered efforts to make clergy mandated reporters of child abuse, a status currently required of teachers, coaches and others who regularly interact with children.

Sen. Tom Holland, D-Baldwin City, launched an ill-fated procedural maneuver last session to secure a floor vote on a constitutional amendment that would require clergy be mandated reporters.

Investigation continues into Society of Saint Pius X in St. Marys

The investigation continues into the Society of Saint Pius X, a break-off traditionalist sect of the Catholic Church in St. Marys. The KBI didn't elaborate on the SSPX investigation, other than acknowledging the task force has "reviewed documents" and "investigated allegations."

A phone message seeking comment from SSPX wasn't immediately returned.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Church abuse investigation suspects 188 Kansas clergy committed crimes — but no charges filed

Comments / 9

wilbur reed
2d ago

the church should check in with the people who are training to be priest. some of these people are predatory and are using the church to locate and use children

Reply
4
Christian Blake
2d ago

Not seeing any drag queens accused of this. But I can guarantee conservatives will turn a blind eye to this. Sick

Reply(1)
9
Robert Rosevelt
2d ago

how about we start by taking their tax free status away. there will be nothing done with any of these people, they are still being protected. all churches need to pay taxes. this isn't the only denomination that this is happening with.

Reply
3
