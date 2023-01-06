ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Late Run Sends VU Women’s Basketball to Defeat Saturday

Late Run Sends Women’s Basketball to Defeat Saturday. The Valpo women’s basketball team held a five-point lead over visiting Indiana State Saturday afternoon at the ARC with less than six minutes to play, but the Sycamores scored on seven of their next eight possessions to take the lead and go on to a 66-58 victory.
VALPARAISO, IN
IUSB Men win at Trinity Christian

PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill.- The Indiana University South Bend Titans (11-5, 8-2 CCAC) defeated the Trinity Christian College Trolls (6-9, 2-7 CCAC) by a score of 63-54. Saturday’s win makes the Titans victorious in eight of their last nine games and also snaps a two game Trinity Christian Trolls winning streak.
PALOS HEIGHTS, IL

