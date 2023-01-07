Read full article on original website
Residents in West Orange County neighborhood find antisemitic flyers on doorstep
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A West Orange County neighborhood is outraged after dozens of flyers with antisemitic language ended up on people’s doorsteps Saturday. Many people found flyers with disturbing content related to the Jewish community. Neighbors said the people who were responsible for putting the flyers up...
WESH
Orange County opening D-SNAP site for residents applying for food assistance
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at Saturday's top headlines. Monday, an Orange County Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location is set to open. Orange County said the site will be open at the Camping World Stadium from Monday, Jan. 9 to Wednesday, Jan. 11. The hours...
fox35orlando.com
'Beef in the streets' possibly linked to Wekiva High School shooting, community leader says
APOPKA, Fla. - Deputies are actively looking for a shooter, or shooters, in an incident that occurred at a Wekiva High School parking lot late Friday. "More than one person could've been harmed," said community leader Bishop Kelvin Cobaris. "There are people who could've nearly lost their lives because of the crossfire."
fox35orlando.com
Extra security at Wekiva High after teen shot in school parking lot
APOPKA, Fla. - There will be extra security at Wekiva High School after a teenager was shot in the parking lot after a basketball game Friday night. The teen was rushed to the hospital as deputies searched for the shooter on the ground and in the air. We are working to learn the victim's condition and if a suspect has been arrested.
fox35orlando.com
Mother demands answers after Taser was used by deputies on son with autism
An emotional video is making its way around social media after a neighbor records what happened in their Cocoa, Florida neighborhood. On Dec. 22, Brevard County deputies responded to 4022 Lake Circle after a 911 caller reported seeing a man with a knife. When deputies arrived, they said they found Jarquez Johnson walking around the property, moving his right hand up and down several times.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis moves to install state control over Disney’s land
DeSantis spokeswoman Taryn Fenske says, ‘The corporate kingdom has come to an end.’
villages-news.com
Surgeon general slaps restrictions on local doctor’s license
The state’s surgeon general has slapped restrictions on a local doctor’s license due to apparent drug abuse. Dr. Sheri Ellen Bisby, who has an office on Main Street in Wildwood, is under an emergency restriction of her license, following action this past month by Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo.
fox35orlando.com
FL Deputies tase man with autism • FL deputy accused of selling pot brownies • Disney World rides closing 2023
A mother is demanding answers after her son with autism was tased by Brevard County deputies, a Florida detention deputy is being accused of selling pot brownies at a jail he worked at, a woman was struck in the face by a stray bullet on New Year's Eve, a video shows a stolen car fall over an embankment, landing on a house, and a list of rides Disney World will be closing for refurbishment in 2023. Here is FOX 35's Week in Review.
floridanationalnews.com
‘Don’t Say Gay’ feud advances with new proposed legislation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers will move to increase state control of Walt Disney World’s private government, according to a notice published Friday, the latest development in a feud over a law critics have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.”. The notice posted on the Osceola County...
allears.net
Big Update on the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek District
Since last year, we have been closely following the status of the fight to dissolve Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. The process started over Disney’s response to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prompted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to call for the dissolution of Reedy Creek, which allows Disney to operate its own county government.
Pregnant women at higher risk of being victims of domestic violence, experts say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orlando man has been arrested after deputies said he killed his pregnant girlfriend. Orange County deputies have charged Pierre Floriant, 41, with the murder of Joanna Gomes-Simo, 29 and the death of her unborn child. Officials said the death happened around 9 a.m. Thursday...
fsunews.com
FBI arrests Winter Park man in connection with mass shooting threat to FSU
On Jan. 3, 2022, the FBI arrested a 19-year-old Winter Park man for threatening to kill gay people at Florida State University. Sean Michael Albert, who is currently being held in federal detention in Orlando, admitted to federal agents that he posted a photo of a semi-automatic rifle with threats to commit a mass shooting at FSU. Albert was arrested on a federal charge of making an interstate communication to threaten to injure another person.
fox35orlando.com
Business recovery center opening in Volusia County for residents impact by hurricanes
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Those impacted by Hurricanes Ian or Nicole may apply for a low-interest long-term disaster assistance loan to assist with recovery on Monday. The Small Business Administration (SBA) is opening a business recovery center at the Daytona Beach Regional Library on Jackie Robinson Parkway. At the center, homeowners, renters, business owners, homeowners associations and most private nonprofit organizations impacted by the storms will receive help with applying for assistance – money that will be needed for places with significant damage.
WESH
Deputies: Man arrested for strangling pregnant girlfriend at Orange County apartment
ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies arrested Pierre Floriant, 41, on Thursday for allegedly killing the pregnant mother of his child: Joanna Gomez-Simo. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the murder happened at Pointe Vista Apartments. According to the arrest affidavit, a deputy came to the apartment complex on Thursday morning...
fox35orlando.com
Suspect sought after teen shot at Apopka's Wekiva High School, deputies say
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are actively looking for a shooter, or shooters, in an incident that occurred at Wekiva High School late Friday. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the victim is described as a male teenager. He was taken to a...
Central Florida tenant shoots landlord after dispute, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a landlord was shot in Sanford. On Saturday night, deputies responded to a shooting call on 120 South Crystal View. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. According to the arrest report, Michael Matthews was...
Woman facing murder charges in deaths of Florida couple murdered in retirement community
A woman who allegedly murdered a Florida couple in their senior living community has been successfully extradited from Georgia and charged with the crimes.
WESH
DeSantis moves to put lawmakers in control of Disney's special district
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A notice published on Osceola County's website on Friday indicates Florida lawmakers will be taking control of Disney's special district. "Notice is hereby given of intent to seek legislation before the Florida Legislature...of an act relating to the Reedy Creek Improvement District, Orange and Osceola Counties; amending, reenacting, and repealing Chapter 67-764, Laws of Florida, and decree in chancery no. 66-1061 (May 13, 1966); removing and revising powers of the District," the statement reads. Read the full notice here.
Parents of man shot, killed in Brevard County ask judge to reject plea deal for accused shooter
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — It’s been more than a decade since investigators say a man murdered his cousin in Brevard County, leaving two young children without a father. “I don’t think it’s safe to put him on the streets,” said Antonio Knight’s mother, Pam Lanier.
fox35orlando.com
Curbside carjacking reported at Orlando International Airport
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Police are searching for a suspect in an alleged carjacking that is said to have happened curbside at Orlando International Airport around noon on Monday. The victim was in front of Frontier Airlines at Terminal A when an armed man wearing dark clothing approached the driver, according to investigators. The victim, who was the lone occupant, got out of the vehicle and the suspect got in and fled the area.
