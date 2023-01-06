ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, IN

Late Run Sends VU Women’s Basketball to Defeat Saturday

Late Run Sends Women’s Basketball to Defeat Saturday. The Valpo women’s basketball team held a five-point lead over visiting Indiana State Saturday afternoon at the ARC with less than six minutes to play, but the Sycamores scored on seven of their next eight possessions to take the lead and go on to a 66-58 victory.
VALPARAISO, IN
Valpo MBB fall tat Bradley

The Valparaiso University men’s basketball team fell 88-66 to Bradley on Saturday afternoon at Carver Arena in Peoria. Four Beacons scored in double figures, led by Ben Krikke (Edmonton, Alberta, Canada / Jasper Place) with 17 points and seven rebounds. How It Happened. Bradley jumped out to an early...
PEORIA, IL
KOPSEA’S KORNER – 2022-23 HOOPS – VOLUME SIX

Marian (11-1): Dareon Thornton drained 21 points in the top-ranked (Class 3A) Knights’ 68-40 win over Andrean. Penn (8-1): Trey Miller accounted for 11 points for the No. 3 (Class 4A) Kingsmen in their 87-42 win over Valparaiso. NorthWood (10-2): Ian Raasch came up with 10 points in the...
MISHAWAKA, IN
IUSB Women improve to 15-1 with win at Trinity Christian

PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill.- The Indiana University South Bend Titans (15-1, 9-1 CCAC) defeated the Trinity Christian College Trolls (6-11,3-7 CCAC) by a score of 58-24. Saturday’s victory moves the Titans into a tie for first place in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference. The winner of the IU South Bend vs. Saint Xavier game on Wednesday, January 11th, will move into first place overall in the CCAC.
PALOS HEIGHTS, IL
Holy Cross MBB outlast first place Saint Xavier

Chicago, ILL. The Holy Cross men’s basketball team continued their conference play today, when they traveled to take on the Saint Xavier University Cougars. The Saints offense was efficient to start today’s game, shooting 44% from the field and 33% from three-point range. Tommy Snyder led the way with 13 points in the first half. Despite the Saints’ effort on offense, they would trail 45-37 going into halftime. In the second half, Storm Cook found his shot scoring 14 points and Snyder continued his dominance in the paint with 17 points of his own. The Saints would find themselves trailing by one with 13 seconds left and it was Cook who would hit the game winning jumper with 6 seconds left that propelled the Saints to a 93-92 victory over the Cougars. With the win Holy Cross improves to 8-9 overall and 4-6 in conference play, while the Cougars drop to 14-4 and 8-2.
CHICAGO, IL

