Chicago, ILL. The Holy Cross men’s basketball team continued their conference play today, when they traveled to take on the Saint Xavier University Cougars. The Saints offense was efficient to start today’s game, shooting 44% from the field and 33% from three-point range. Tommy Snyder led the way with 13 points in the first half. Despite the Saints’ effort on offense, they would trail 45-37 going into halftime. In the second half, Storm Cook found his shot scoring 14 points and Snyder continued his dominance in the paint with 17 points of his own. The Saints would find themselves trailing by one with 13 seconds left and it was Cook who would hit the game winning jumper with 6 seconds left that propelled the Saints to a 93-92 victory over the Cougars. With the win Holy Cross improves to 8-9 overall and 4-6 in conference play, while the Cougars drop to 14-4 and 8-2.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO