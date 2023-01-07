LAKE MARY, Fla. - Police are searching for a suspect in an alleged carjacking that is said to have happened curbside at Orlando International Airport around noon on Monday. The victim was in front of Frontier Airlines at Terminal A when an armed man wearing dark clothing approached the driver, according to investigators. The victim, who was the lone occupant, got out of the vehicle and the suspect got in and fled the area.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO