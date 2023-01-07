No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU will face off on Monday for the right to be crowned the national champion of the 2022 college football season. Though both teams earned the right to compete for that title, it's worth noting that the Bulldogs' and Horned Frogs' rosters are not built equally. Georgia enters the College Football Playoff championship as a 12.5-point favorite, largely in part to the disparity in blue-chip talent between the teams.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO