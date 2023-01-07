ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Former Michigan football LB transfers to prominent SEC school

Madison (Ala.)-based linebacker Deuce Spurlock never quite gained momentum in his short college career, having been in Ann Arbor for just one year. He played just 12 snaps according to PFF — nine against Hawaii and three against UConn — all on defense, thus maintaining his redshirt. He announced he was entering the NCAA transfer portal last week, thus finishing his career as a Wolverine.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Former NBA lottery pick wins big on ‘The Price Is Right’

One retired ex-NBA forward came on down this week to great success. Former New York Knick Jared Jeffries appeared as a contestant on an episode of the popular CBS daytime game show “The Price Is Right” that aired on Monday. Jeffries found himself as the proud owner of a brand-new car after winning at the... The post Former NBA lottery pick wins big on ‘The Price Is Right’ appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TCU vs. Georgia recruiting breakdown: How many five-star players do Horned Frogs have compared to Bulldogs?

No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU will face off on Monday for the right to be crowned the national champion of the 2022 college football season. Though both teams earned the right to compete for that title, it's worth noting that the Bulldogs' and Horned Frogs' rosters are not built equally. Georgia enters the College Football Playoff championship as a 12.5-point favorite, largely in part to the disparity in blue-chip talent between the teams.
Miami football can use Georgia and TCU blueprints for future

The Miami football team had a disappointing inaugural season under Mario Cristobal. Miami struggled defensively and offensively finishing 5-7. The Hurricanes allowed 40 or more points five times for the first time in program history. Miami has a ton of improvement to get where head coach Mario Cristobal wants Miami to be.
