Rain Heads Out, Chance for Morning Fog
NEW ORLEANS — Southeast Louisiana picked up a little sunshine as clouds parted before sunset. Slight chance of a shower or two remains near the coast. High temperatures today, 64-70°. Rainfall Range: .01-1.10" inches for the last 12 hours. (Houma was 1.10" inches), Kenner (MSY) 0.92" inches, New Orleans (Lakefront Airport 0.65" inches). Mostly cloudy skies tonight, and a chance of early morning fog. Monday's rain chances have diminished to 0%. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy from morning to the late afternoon. High temperatures 61-69°. Light winds in the morning become NE 10-15 mph in the afternoon and early evening.
Recent cold weather could hamper local crawfish harvest
ACADIA PARISH, La (KLFY)– Everyone knows that crawfish are a Louisiana staple. With the recent cold snap, many are left wondering if the crawfish season will be plentiful. Trent Broussard is a crawfish farmer whose family owns Acadia Crawfish Company, LLC. He says the cold weather will certainly have an effect on the season which […]
5 Louisiana Waterfalls That Are Less Than a Day's Drive Away
If you're looking for a day trip getaway that includes a walk in the woods and the relaxing sound of falling water Louisiana has some great destinations.
Sweet Potato seed available for Spring 2023 planting
As a service to the residents of Louisiana, the LSU AgCenter’s Sweet Potato Research Station produces foundation sweet potato seed annually. These seed potatoes are to be bedded in the row to produce “slips” or cuttings, which are then transplanted to the field to produce the crop. All varieties are certified to be free of viruses. The varieties available for purchase this year are Beauregard B-63, Beauregard B-14, Evangeline, Orleans, Bayou Belle, Bellevue, Bonita, Muraski, Porto Rico, Sakura, and Burgundy. The top two varieties recommended for our area are Beauregard B-63 and Evangeline. Additional variety information can be found on the Sweet Potato Research Station website – www.lsuagcenter.com/portals/our_offices/research_stations/sweetpotato/.
Overbilled Entergy customers still awaiting an unpredictable refund
BATON ROUGE - After overbilling customers for years, a ruling by the Federal Energy Regulatory system is calling for a refund for Entergy customers across Louisiana. When it'll come is something Entergy says they aren't sure of. In the meantime, residents across Baton Rouge are still dealing with incredibly high Entergy bills.
Here are mostly true facts about the Red-tailed Hawk
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Flying high above the trees and waterways of the region is the ArkLaTex featured bird of the month, the Red-tailed Hawk. Join KTAL News contributor and avian expert John Dillon as he introduces us to a new feathered friend in the ArkLaTex – one that we see frequently and yet often manage to overlook.
Traffic Closures Scheduled for Interstate 10 from Lafayette to Louisiana-Texas Border
There are some daytime and nighttime traffic closures scheduled to happen along I-10 from Lafayette to the Louisiana-Texas border - one set of closures will happen over the weekend and the other set will begin Monday and last through the month of June.
Southeast Louisiana Gumbo Group shares cajun flare with Southeast Texas
HOUSTON (CW39) – Southeast Louisiana is a close, affordable, and versatile destination for individual travelers, families, and groups. The accessibility is so easy for Houstonians: simply take I-10 to Baton Rouge, and then begin your journey; or guests can fly from Houston to New Orleans and begin their journey from there. Your adventure in Southeast Louisiana can truly be done as a day trip, or during a regular weekend. Or, stay a week or longer and really take the time to get to know the distinct feel of each of our beautiful parishes.
In the marsh's muck at a river diversion, Louisiana’s past and future collide
The willow trees and cutgrass emerging from the muck in this swampy stretch of St. Charles Parish west of the Mississippi River are in some ways Louisiana’s past brought back to life. They could also be its future. “Imagine what we could do when we start really targeting this...
DOTD announces planned Acadian Thruway closures
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana transportation officials are planning several closures along part of Acadian Thruway. The closures are expected to take place on the weekend of Saturday, Jan. 7, and Sunday, Jan. 8, as well as on Saturday, Jan. 14, and Sunday, Jan. 15. Cars and trucks will...
See the projects in Louisiana's coastal master plan
Louisiana’s draft 2023 coastal plan calls for spending $50 billion over the next half century to build a slew of coastal restoration and flood protection projects and reduce annual storm surge damage by as much as $15 billion. The state would save an average of $11,000 in damages per...
Leading discount supermarket chain opens new location in Louisiana
A leading discount supermarket chain recently opened another new grocery store location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular discount grocery store chain Aldi held its grand opening event for its newest Louisiana supermarket location in Metairie.
It’s Happening! Buc-ee’s Is Coming to Louisiana
It’s one of the best places on earth BUC-EE’s! I mean you have to stop on every trip to Dallas, right?!. Now, we me finally be getting our own in Louisiana. That’s the good news — the bad news, it won’t be in Shreveport. Buc-ee’s...
Mardi Gras season officially begins with Twelfth Night celebration
SHREVEPORT, La. - Twelfth Night kicked off the start of the 2023 Mardi Gras season on Saturday with a night of food, fun, and live entertainment. The celebration introduced every Mardi Gras Krewe in Northwest Louisiana with a total of 16 krewes participating. The royal courts were introduced by Paul...
See Damage in Northeast Louisiana from Tornado
Northeast Louisiana is hard hit by the late night storms. The Jackson Parish Sheriff's Department has jumped into high gear to help those impacted. The sheriff says "If your house has been damaged from the storm, tarps will be issued out at the Jackson Parish Community Center on Industrial Drive."
Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says
Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
Search underway for Mandeville man after boat found floating under Causeway Bridge
Search efforts for a Mandeville man are underway in St. Tammany Parish after detectives say his unoccupied boat was found floating in Lake Pontchartrain Sunday morning.
I-10 Eastbound and Westbound Closures from Jeff Davis-Acadia Parish Line to I-49 Beginning January 9
I-10 Eastbound and Westbound Closures from Jeff Davis-Acadia Parish Line to I-49 Beginning January 9. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that the inside lane of I-10, both eastbound and westbound, between mile marker 66 (Acadia/Jeff Davis Parish Line) and mile marker 103 (I-49 Interchange) will have intermittent, nightly closures beginning Monday, January 9 until Friday, June 30, 2023, weather permitting.
