Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
TCU journalism students ready to shine at College Football Playoff National Championship gameLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
markerzone.com
AHL GAME CUT SHORT AFTER PENGUINS PROSPECT IS STRETCHERED OFF
A scary scene arose in Friday night's AHL game between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and the Charlotte Checkers. Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Filip Hallander (#58th, 2018) was stretchered off the ice after an awkward collision. The incident happened with 1:12 left in a 4-2 game, and both sides agreed that ending the game would be best.
Golden Knights activate Jonathan Marchessault, Alec Martinez off IR
The Vegas Golden Knights have activated two key players off of injured reserve: Jonathan Marchessault and Alec Martinez. These activations come after it was reported earlier Saturday that both players were nearing returns. Marchessault, 32, has missed six straight games with a lower-body injury. When healthy, he’s among the best...
Makar scores in OT, Avs beat Oilers 3-2 to end losing streak
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Cale Makar scored at 2:09 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Saturday night to snap a five-game losing streak. The teams met for the first time since the Avalanche swept the Oilers 4-0 in the Western Conference final last season en route to the Stanley Cup title.
FOX Sports
Blues host the Flames after Schenn's 2-goal game
Calgary Flames (19-14-8, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (20-18-3, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Calgary Flames after Brayden Schenn scored two goals in the Blues' 3-0 win against the Minnesota Wild. St. Louis is 20-18-3 overall and 7-8-2...
Yardbarker
Oilers Continue Trend of Blowing Home Leads in Loss to Avalanche
The Edmonton Oilers officially reached the midpoint of their 2022-23 schedule on Saturday (Jan. 7), and Game No. 41 epitomized what has been a confounding first half of the season in Oil Country. Despite being ahead by two goals with less than 18 minutes remaining at Rogers Place, the Oilers wound up leaving the ice in defeat after falling 3-2 in overtime to the reigning Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche.
Porterville Recorder
Gustafsson, Kuemper lead Capitals past Blue Jackets 1-0
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson made their season debuts and the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 1-0 on Sunday. Erik Gustafsson scored 2:43 into the game and Darcy Kuemper stopped 37 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and second in five games.
Penguins vs. Coyotes, Game 39: Lines, Notes and How to Watch
Most NHL teams, including the Pittsburgh Penguins, enjoy a mid-winter trip to Arizona. It’s a chance to thaw out for a few days in the middle of winter up north. Oh, and more often than not, it’s a pretty good time to collect a couple of points, because it’s been a long time since the Coyotes were a very good team.
Yardbarker
Ontario Reign: Three takeaways from 3-2 SO win vs Coachella
The Ontario Reign snapped their six-game losing streak in a 3-2 shootout win on the road against the Coachella Valley Firebirds. CV: Tye Kartye (5), ASST: Brogan Rafferty (16), Kole Lind (20) Second period:. Third period:. ONT: Martin Chromiak (1), ASST: Nate Thompson (5), Aidan Dudas (4) ONT: SHG Tyler...
FOX Sports
Oilers visit the Kings after Hyman's 2-goal game
Edmonton Oilers (21-17-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (22-14-6, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Los Angeles Kings after Zach Hyman scored two goals in the Oilers' 3-2 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche. Los Angeles has a 22-14-6 record...
FOX Sports
Rangers face the Wild in a non-conference matchup
Minnesota Wild (22-14-3, third in the Central Division) vs. New York Rangers (22-12-7, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers and the Minnesota Wild face off in an out-of-conference matchup. New York is 9-7-4 in home games and 22-12-7 overall. The Rangers have conceded 111 goals...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Jets
Tonight marks the third and final meeting between the Canucks and Jets this season: Dec. 17 (5-1 L vs WPG), Dec. 29 (4-2 L @ WPG), Jan. 8 (away). The Canucks are 19-24-1-2 all-time against the Jets, including a 9-14-0-1 record on the road. Vancouver is 4-6-0 in their last...
FOX Sports
Penguins play the Canucks following Guentzel's 2-goal performance
Vancouver Canucks (17-19-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (20-13-6, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Vancouver Canucks after Jake Guentzel's two-goal game against the Arizona Coyotes in the Penguins' 4-1 win. Pittsburgh has gone 10-4-4 in home games and 20-13-6 overall....
Yardbarker
Recap: Calgary Wranglers beat Bakersfield Condors in sunday matinée
The Calgary Wranglers kicked off their first game of their AHL Battle of Alberta series against the Bakersfield Condors on Sunday afternoon. Dustin Wolf got the start and the lineup was looking quite a bit different than the last time they played. Even with a bunch of changes to the lines, the Wranglers pulled out a 2-1 win.
PJ Dozier talks about new opportunity with Sacramento Kings after signing 10 day contract
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – PJ Dozier speaks with reporters on Monday morning ahead of the game against the Orlando Magic about his 10 day contract with the Sacramento Kings, bringing a defensive mindset to a team that sorely needs it, his NBA experience already under his belt, playing in the G League this season and […]
Wild, Rangers try to put recent losses behind them
While the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild have mostly recovered from their middling starts, both teams experienced various degrees
