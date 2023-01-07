ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AHL GAME CUT SHORT AFTER PENGUINS PROSPECT IS STRETCHERED OFF

A scary scene arose in Friday night's AHL game between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and the Charlotte Checkers. Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Filip Hallander (#58th, 2018) was stretchered off the ice after an awkward collision. The incident happened with 1:12 left in a 4-2 game, and both sides agreed that ending the game would be best.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Golden Knights activate Jonathan Marchessault, Alec Martinez off IR

The Vegas Golden Knights have activated two key players off of injured reserve: Jonathan Marchessault and Alec Martinez. These activations come after it was reported earlier Saturday that both players were nearing returns. Marchessault, 32, has missed six straight games with a lower-body injury. When healthy, he’s among the best...
FOX Sports

Blues host the Flames after Schenn's 2-goal game

Calgary Flames (19-14-8, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (20-18-3, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Calgary Flames after Brayden Schenn scored two goals in the Blues' 3-0 win against the Minnesota Wild. St. Louis is 20-18-3 overall and 7-8-2...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Oilers Continue Trend of Blowing Home Leads in Loss to Avalanche

The Edmonton Oilers officially reached the midpoint of their 2022-23 schedule on Saturday (Jan. 7), and Game No. 41 epitomized what has been a confounding first half of the season in Oil Country. Despite being ahead by two goals with less than 18 minutes remaining at Rogers Place, the Oilers wound up leaving the ice in defeat after falling 3-2 in overtime to the reigning Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche.
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Gustafsson, Kuemper lead Capitals past Blue Jackets 1-0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson made their season debuts and the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 1-0 on Sunday. Erik Gustafsson scored 2:43 into the game and Darcy Kuemper stopped 37 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and second in five games.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Ontario Reign: Three takeaways from 3-2 SO win vs Coachella

The Ontario Reign snapped their six-game losing streak in a 3-2 shootout win on the road against the Coachella Valley Firebirds. CV: Tye Kartye (5), ASST: Brogan Rafferty (16), Kole Lind (20) Second period:. Third period:. ONT: Martin Chromiak (1), ASST: Nate Thompson (5), Aidan Dudas (4) ONT: SHG Tyler...
ONTARIO, CA
FOX Sports

Oilers visit the Kings after Hyman's 2-goal game

Edmonton Oilers (21-17-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (22-14-6, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Los Angeles Kings after Zach Hyman scored two goals in the Oilers' 3-2 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche. Los Angeles has a 22-14-6 record...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Rangers face the Wild in a non-conference matchup

Minnesota Wild (22-14-3, third in the Central Division) vs. New York Rangers (22-12-7, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers and the Minnesota Wild face off in an out-of-conference matchup. New York is 9-7-4 in home games and 22-12-7 overall. The Rangers have conceded 111 goals...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

PREVIEW | Canucks at Jets

Tonight marks the third and final meeting between the Canucks and Jets this season: Dec. 17 (5-1 L vs WPG), Dec. 29 (4-2 L @ WPG), Jan. 8 (away). The Canucks are 19-24-1-2 all-time against the Jets, including a 9-14-0-1 record on the road. Vancouver is 4-6-0 in their last...
COLORADO STATE
FOX Sports

Penguins play the Canucks following Guentzel's 2-goal performance

Vancouver Canucks (17-19-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (20-13-6, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Vancouver Canucks after Jake Guentzel's two-goal game against the Arizona Coyotes in the Penguins' 4-1 win. Pittsburgh has gone 10-4-4 in home games and 20-13-6 overall....
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Recap: Calgary Wranglers beat Bakersfield Condors in sunday matinée

The Calgary Wranglers kicked off their first game of their AHL Battle of Alberta series against the Bakersfield Condors on Sunday afternoon. Dustin Wolf got the start and the lineup was looking quite a bit different than the last time they played. Even with a bunch of changes to the lines, the Wranglers pulled out a 2-1 win.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

