Farmington, UT

ABC 4

UPDATE: Car Smashes into Mortuary in Ogden, 2 Deaths

An update on the car that smashed into the building in Ogden causing two deaths and a statement from the mortuary. UPDATE: Car Smashes into Mortuary in Ogden, 2 Deaths. An update on the car that smashed into the building in Ogden causing two deaths and a statement from the mortuary.
OGDEN, UT
kjzz.com

Boy in snowmobile crash transported to hospital in northern Utah

HYRUM, Utah (KUTV) — A boy who officials said is between 12 and 15 years old has been hospitalized after a snowmobile crash. A lieutenant with the Weber County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred near Hardware Ranch in northern Utah on Sunday. The boy was reportedly riding the...
HYRUM, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Man fatally dragged by TRAX near City Creek

SALT LAKE CITY — A man traveling northbound on the TRAX blue line was fatally dragged Saturday night. According to Carl Arky, the Senior Media Relations Specialist at Utah Transit Authority, the man was 61 years old and the operator was unable to see the man due to where he was standing.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Little Cottonwood Canyon reopened, SR 210, SR 190 traction laws lifted

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials have reported that State Route 210 through Little Cottonwood Canyon was reopened shortly after 8:30 a.m. Saturday following avalanche mitigation. While travelers are welcome, representatives of the Utah Department of Transportation said they should continue to expect uphill travel delays for both canyons...
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
Gephardt Daily

‘Suspicious’ explosion, fire destroy mobile home in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Utah, Jan. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Riverdale Fire Department crews and multiple other agencies responded to a report of predawn explosion on Sunday. The site was a single-wide trailer at Lesley’s Mobile Home Park, at 671 W. 4400 South, just north of Riverdale Road and west of the Weber River. First responders arrived at the scene at about 3:55 a.m., Chief Jared Sholly, Riverdale Fire Department, told Gephardt Daily.
RIVERDALE, UT
WMUR.com

UNH graduate dead after chairlift accident in Utah

PARK CITY, Utah — A University of New Hampshire graduate is dead after being ejected from a chairlift during an accident at the Park City Mountain Resort in Utah. Police said it happened Monday morning at the resort when a tree fell onto a lift cable and shook the chairlift Christian Helger was sitting on.
PARK CITY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Sewage-flooded houses near Idaho-Utah border not covered by city insurance

SMITHFIELD, Utah — On Sept. 16, Julie Hatch’s basement toilet became a fountain, spewing diluted Smithfield sewage all over her floor. Next to the fixture, her shower drain and bathroom sink did the same. She remembers the problem persisted for a considerable amount of time, long enough that the spouts emitted enough of the vile liquid to flood her entire basement in 28 inches of feces- and urine-contaminated water. A...
SMITHFIELD, UT

