Employee stuck in funicular for approximately one hour at Deer Valley
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials have shared more details after a person got stuck inside a funicular at St. Regis Deer Valley. Battalion Chief Sean Briley with Park City Fire District said they received a call about the incident at 5:15 a.m. on Friday. An employee had reportedly...
UPDATE: Car Smashes into Mortuary in Ogden, 2 Deaths
An update on the car that smashed into the building in Ogden causing two deaths and a statement from the mortuary. UPDATE: Car Smashes into Mortuary in Ogden, 2 Deaths. An update on the car that smashed into the building in Ogden causing two deaths and a statement from the mortuary.
Man identified after being pulled under TRAX in downtown Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 61-year-old man from Salt Lake City has been identified after he was killed by a TRAX train at the City Center station. Utah Transit Authority officials said Blair Provstgaard was the victim in the incident. Officials responded to the scene at the stop...
Boy in snowmobile crash transported to hospital in northern Utah
HYRUM, Utah (KUTV) — A boy who officials said is between 12 and 15 years old has been hospitalized after a snowmobile crash. A lieutenant with the Weber County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred near Hardware Ranch in northern Utah on Sunday. The boy was reportedly riding the...
Man fatally dragged by TRAX near City Creek
SALT LAKE CITY — A man traveling northbound on the TRAX blue line was fatally dragged Saturday night. According to Carl Arky, the Senior Media Relations Specialist at Utah Transit Authority, the man was 61 years old and the operator was unable to see the man due to where he was standing.
Little Cottonwood Canyon reopened, SR 210, SR 190 traction laws lifted
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials have reported that State Route 210 through Little Cottonwood Canyon was reopened shortly after 8:30 a.m. Saturday following avalanche mitigation. While travelers are welcome, representatives of the Utah Department of Transportation said they should continue to expect uphill travel delays for both canyons...
‘Suspicious’ explosion, fire destroy mobile home in Riverdale
RIVERDALE, Utah, Jan. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Riverdale Fire Department crews and multiple other agencies responded to a report of predawn explosion on Sunday. The site was a single-wide trailer at Lesley’s Mobile Home Park, at 671 W. 4400 South, just north of Riverdale Road and west of the Weber River. First responders arrived at the scene at about 3:55 a.m., Chief Jared Sholly, Riverdale Fire Department, told Gephardt Daily.
Salt Lake County mayor welcomes Outdoor Retailer show back to Utah this week
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson is welcoming the Outdoor Retailer show back to Utah this week. In a video shared with 2News, Wilson said Outdoor Retailer is an "ideal partner for Salt Lake County." The trade show first left Utah and moved to...
Interstates reopen after semi crashes saturate morning traffic issues
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Road conditions left thousands of people delayed Friday morning as overnight rain turned to snow right as the morning commute began -- with crashes happening almost immediately and continuously. By 10 a.m., lanes on major highways had reopened after the Utah Highway Patrol responded...
Outdoor Retailer plans big 'homecoming' as it returns to Utah
When does the Outdoor Retailer trade show start in Utah? Will Outdoor Retailer have other events in Utah this year?
Rescuers say injured skier with broken leg was waist-deep in snow, surrounded by trees
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several weekend search and rescue operations have authorities across Utah urging preparedness. Teams helped victims in Cache and Washington County, as well as a man who crashed and broke his leg while backcountry skiing in Big Cottonwood Canyon. A Unified Fire spokesman said the...
WATCH: Several agencies, community members respond to lengthy Taylorsville goat chase
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Residents of a private Taylorsville community were given a scare Sunday afternoon when they noticed police vehicles patrolling the area, only to find out that multiple agencies had been dispatched on reports of a goat on the go. Community members told 2News that the chase...
PHOTOS: Unified Fire Authority crews respond to Taylorsville apartment fire
United Fire Authority crews responded to a Taylorsville apartment fire Friday morning.
UNH graduate dead after chairlift accident in Utah
PARK CITY, Utah — A University of New Hampshire graduate is dead after being ejected from a chairlift during an accident at the Park City Mountain Resort in Utah. Police said it happened Monday morning at the resort when a tree fell onto a lift cable and shook the chairlift Christian Helger was sitting on.
Strange Antennas Used For A Secret Crypto Mining Activity Are Sprouting In Utah’s Hills
Strange antennas have been spotted cropping from the hills of Salt Lake City in Utah, that seem to be linked to a crypto mining company. According to KSLTV-5, the antennas appeared a year ago and authorities still have no idea who is leaving them on the hills. The unit consists...
Periodic closures planned at popular Salt Lake canyon ahead of water plant construction
When will the water plant construction in City Creek Canyon start? When will the periodic closures take place?
Sewage-flooded houses near Idaho-Utah border not covered by city insurance
SMITHFIELD, Utah — On Sept. 16, Julie Hatch’s basement toilet became a fountain, spewing diluted Smithfield sewage all over her floor. Next to the fixture, her shower drain and bathroom sink did the same. She remembers the problem persisted for a considerable amount of time, long enough that the spouts emitted enough of the vile liquid to flood her entire basement in 28 inches of feces- and urine-contaminated water. A...
18 year-old man in critical condition following crash in Eagle Mountain
An 18 year-old Eagle Mountain man is in critical condition after he pulled in front of a Jeep in Eagle Mountain Saturday night, causing the highway to close for several hours.
Off-road vehicle causes thousands of dollars worth of damage at new West Jordan park
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A new park in West Jordan sustained thousands of dollars worth of damage after officials said an off-road vehicle drove on the grass. Officials with the city said on Dec. 19 that tire marks were spotted in the grass at Maple Hills Park. "It...
Corner Canyon High School cleared after threat leads to lockdown
Corner Canyon High School in Draper was cleared after being placed on lockdown with students told to remain in their classrooms Monday while the school investigated a possible threat.
