1 dead after motorcycle crash in Vancouver, WA

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A motorcycle rider is dead after crashing with a car Friday afternoon at Northeast Hazel Dell Avenue and Northeast 99th Street, authorities said.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said deputies, firefighters and medical personnel responded to the crash at 1:45 p.m. At the scene, the motorcyclist was down and unresponsive, they said.

According to 911 callers, bystanders had started CPR.

First responders found the motorcyclist partially underneath the Volkswagen sedan that was involved in the crash.

Paramedics determined the motorcyclist, 39-year-old Ivan Nikitin, of Vancouver, died at the scene.

Investigators said it appears the sedan driver was turning southbound onto Hazel Dell Avenue from a parking lot when it collided with the motorcycle.

The sedan driver was not injured in the crash and remained at the scene.

Investigators learned Nikitin had recently purchased the Suzuki DRZ motorcycle and had taken it out on a test ride Friday. Based on information collected at the scene, the sheriff’s office said it appears the speed of the motorcycle may have been a factor in the crash.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is investigating the collision.

