Vancouver, WA

1 dead after motorcycle crash in Vancouver, WA

By Andrew Foran
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A motorcycle rider is dead after crashing with a car Friday afternoon at Northeast Hazel Dell Avenue and Northeast 99th Street, authorities said.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said deputies, firefighters and medical personnel responded to the crash at 1:45 p.m. At the scene, the motorcyclist was down and unresponsive, they said.

18-year-old driver dies weeks after rollover crash in SE Portland

According to 911 callers, bystanders had started CPR.

First responders found the motorcyclist partially underneath the Volkswagen sedan that was involved in the crash.

Paramedics determined the motorcyclist, 39-year-old Ivan Nikitin, of Vancouver, died at the scene.

Investigators said it appears the sedan driver was turning southbound onto Hazel Dell Avenue from a parking lot when it collided with the motorcycle.

The sedan driver was not injured in the crash and remained at the scene.

Investigators learned Nikitin had recently purchased the Suzuki DRZ motorcycle and had taken it out on a test ride Friday. Based on information collected at the scene, the sheriff’s office said it appears the speed of the motorcycle may have been a factor in the crash.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is investigating the collision.

glenna25
2d ago

How is the motorcyclist "the worst" here? Did you even read the article? The motorcycle was on the through street - the automobile hitting it was entering from a parking lot. In other words, the driver of the car was at fault - without seeing the scene, I would guess the driver of the automobile did not follow traffic laws of "STOP, look, and proceed when it is safe to do so."

Joy Duran
2d ago

Motorcyclists in Vancouver are the worst, they feel entitled and do the dumbest things. One less moron on the roads making bad decisions

