A front page story included in the Monday, Jan. 7, 1963, edition of The Chronicle detailed a proposal by Chehalis to annex land to its south. Unusual for its time, The Chronicle listed the author of the story, Chronicle staff writer George Blomdahl, as the author. At the time, The Chronicle included stories without bylines almost exclusively. The story was the first in a series of five examining the proposed annexation and covered the proposal and its supporters.

CHEHALIS, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO