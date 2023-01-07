ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

Chronicle

Toledo School Board Considers Director District Boundary Changes

The Toledo School District will host a presentation and public hearing Jan. 19 on a proposal to shift the board of director districts. The presentation and public hearing will take place during the district’s regular board meeting, which starts at 7 p.m. in the Toledo Elementary School cafeteria. A Zoom link is available on the district’s website at www.toledoschools.us/toledo-school-board.html.
TOLEDO, WA
Chronicle

A Look Back in Time: Chehalis Considers Annexation of Land South of City Limits in 1963

A front page story included in the Monday, Jan. 7, 1963, edition of The Chronicle detailed a proposal by Chehalis to annex land to its south. Unusual for its time, The Chronicle listed the author of the story, Chronicle staff writer George Blomdahl, as the author. At the time, The Chronicle included stories without bylines almost exclusively. The story was the first in a series of five examining the proposed annexation and covered the proposal and its supporters.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Legislature Convenes: Can Washington Democrats, GOP Span Differences?

OLYMPIA — When the Washington Legislature's 2023 session convenes on Monday, the biggest challenge for lawmakers won't be a specific bill package but whether Republicans and Democrats can bridge their ideological divide to work together. A Thursday legislative preview sponsored by the Washington State Association of Broadcasters and the...
WASHINGTON STATE
yaktrinews.com

What WA voters want to see from the 2023 legislative session

As Washington lawmakers get ready to return to Olympia Monday, the economy remains top of mind for residents, according to a new Crosscut/Elway poll. Just over a third of the 403 Washington registered voters polled said economic issues – including housing costs and price inflation – should be a main focus.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Suburban Times

Video: Property Tax Exemptions

Pierce County has recently expanded the ability for low-income seniors and people with disabilities to apply for and be granted a reduction on their property taxes. Visit our website at https://piercecountywa.gov/ATR. Call the Senior Citizen and People with Disabilities Exemption hotline at (253) 798-2169.
Chronicle

Death Notices: Jan. 7, 2023

• ELSIE BURKE, 84, Morton, died Dec. 29 at Arbor Health Morton Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Brown Mortuary Service. • RICHARD C. BREIDENSTEIN, 67, Packwood, died Jan. 4. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • DONALD W. HACK, 92, Longview, died Dec. 31 at...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Thurston County Overdose Deaths Increased Again in 2022, Continuing a Troubling Trend

Deaths involving fentanyl more than doubled between 2022 and 2021 in Thurston County, according to Coroner Gary Warnock. The Coroner's Office counted 107 deaths involving fentanyl in 2022, compared to 51 such deaths in 2021. With these statistics, Thurston County continued a troubling trend of dramatically rising deaths tied to the influx of fentanyl.
q13fox.com

Law enforcement investigating 'suspicious' death in Algona

ALGONA, Wash. - Local law enforcement agencies are investigating a suspicious death in Algona. Algona Police officers were called to reports of a person slumped over in a car on Sunday. When they arrived, they determined the person—a 33-year-old man from Everett—was dead. Authorities have not determined a...
ALGONA, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Margaret Reed: 1944-2022

Margaret Reed, age 78, of Olympia, Washington, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. Margaret was born on June 13, 1944, in Willmar, Minnesota, to Joe and Grace Arends. She graduated from Glenwood High School in 1962 and married her husband, Duncan Munro Reed, on Sept. 1, 1968. Margaret was...
OLYMPIA, WA
KUOW

Washington grid attacks flew under the radar for months

Recent attacks on the Northwest electrical grid have law enforcement agencies on high alert. Two Puyallup men were arrested after four Pierce County substations were targeted Christmas day. Detention hearings for Matthew Greenwood and Jeremy Crahan, charged with the federal crime of conspiracy to damage energy facilities, are scheduled for Friday and Tuesday, respectively, in Tacoma.
PUYALLUP, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 killed in fire at Sumner fourplex

SUMNER, Wash. — One person was killed in a fire at an apartment unit in Sumner on Saturday morning, according to East Pierce Fire & Rescue. At about 9:45 a.m., crews responded to the apartment fire at a fourplex in the 15900 block of 52nd Street East. Upon arriving...
SUMNER, WA
KUOW

Could bottle deposits be coming to Washington state?

Lawmakers in Olympia will consider a series of proposals to cut down on waste and increase recycling efforts across Washington this legislative session. Among the ideas being pushed is a new bottle deposit system for the state — deposit 10 cents for that can of soda, and return it to the store to get it back.
WASHINGTON STATE

