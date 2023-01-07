ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Emerging Technologies Training Center opens in Mississippi

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k0ql2_0k6K2kWj00
Among those attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony were, from left, Board of Trustees President Paul Breazeale; Ryan Miller, Executive Director of the Mississippi Office of Workforce Development for AccelerateMS; Dr. Robin Parker, Workforce Director for the Central Mississippi Planning & Development District; Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs; Dr. Jeff Holland, vice president of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, who was one of the organizers; Vicksburg Warren School District Superintendent Chad Shealy, a Hinds trustee; Hinds President Dr. Stephen Vacik; Kelle Barfield, president of the Warren County Board of Supervisors; Hinds Vice President Sherry Bellmon and Rep. Oscar Denton, D-Vicksburg.

To a standing-room-only audience, Hinds Community College unveiled a training center that will take entrepreneurship and industry training in Vicksburg to a higher level with leading-edge technology, including virtual reality.

Hinds’ Emerging Technologies Training Center is among what will be several entities in the Mississippi Center for Innovation & Technology (MCITy) on Washington Street in Vicksburg when it is fully operational in spring 2023.

The training center houses an Industry 4.0 lab, a Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality Lab and a Workforce/Multipurpose Lab supported by collaborations with technology companies like FESTO, EON Reality, and Lobaki.

Hinds Associate Vice President of Workforce David Creel said the focus for the Center is high-end, advanced technology training. “It was important to us that we did not duplicate what we are already doing on our Vicksburg Campus,” he said. “We wanted the Center and its programs to be additional resources that would aid in the enhancement of individual skills. We also want to use this technology to introduce new career opportunities to job seekers within this community.”

“A project like this does not happen without many partners. Along with the college administration and support from the Board of Trustees, we were able to secure multiple funding sources and organizations to help make this day happen,” Creel added.

One of the funding partners in the project is AccelerateMS, a state workforce organization that works with local entities to enhance workforce training.

“Hinds Community College is one of those partners that I think does it (workforce training) better than anyone else in the state of Mississippi. They pour themselves into their community and into the people that live within their region, trying to help them where they are and give them hope,” said Ryan Miller, Executive Director of the Mississippi Office of Workforce Development for AccelerateMS.

He predicted the Emerging Technologies Training Center will open up “new and exciting career pathways” that workers never knew existed.

“It’s facilities and ideas like this that are going to make Vicksburg stronger and make the future for residents in this area, and arguably for the entire state, much richer,” Miller said. “These new, innovative approaches help Mississippians have those skills necessary to be profitable, to be healthier, to be financially independent, to have a foundation that allows them to grow and also to be a positive impact on the people around them.”

Dr. Robin Parker, Workforce Director for the Central Mississippi Planning & Development District, said the Center is a “seed of inspiration.”

“Hope alone does not make things happen; you must plant the seed and make it happen. The power of a simulated environment is incredible in the world of education, and they will have a great impact on the future workforce,” she said.

Kelle Barfield, president of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, said her background working for Grand Gulf Nuclear Plant in Port Gibson allows her to see that “the power of a simulated environment is just incredible in terms of learning, in terms of training and professional development.

“In terms of safety, what Hinds is doing here is taking that simulated environment to a virtual environment. This doesn’t replicate what already exists. This enables the instructors and students to envision what might be, and that’s the sweet spot of people wanting to go into the workplace and be relevant,” she said.

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, who graduated from Hinds with an associate degree in industrial technology, said he is excited about the opportunities the Center will bring to surrounding school districts.

“This is the beginning of a future that began as a vision,” Flaggs said. “We are so grateful for this opportunity in the city of Vicksburg. I am thrilled to be a part of this great transformation that will impact the lives of Mississippians.”

The Center will leverage its partnership with the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC), an internationally renowned science and technology organization, as a catalyst for economic development and engage in focused workforce development to meet the needs of the significant technology organizations of the central Mississippi and Vicksburg regions.

“Our vision for the future is to create a competitive economy and a compelling culture, and I think MCITy will enable us to do that,” Hinds President Dr. Stephen Vacik said.

MCITy was the key component of the 2018 economic development plan the Vicksburg Warren Partnership developed with the city and the Vicksburg-Warren Chamber of Commerce.

“MCITy is our first step in developing and training skilled individuals to take on professions that will move Mississippi to the next level,” said Dr. Jeff Holland, vice president of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, who was one of the organizers.

“Jobs in science and technology pay a minimum of two and a half times more than the average salary in any state. In this county, the average salary for science and technology jobs is closer to $79,000 per year, while the average in other professions is $31,000,” Holland said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vicksburgnews.com

How Vicksburg almost became the capitol of Mississippi

The year is 1870, Vicksburg is just beginning to recover from the devastation wrought by the Civil War, and County officials have devised a plan for the rapid growth of the economy that once ruled the Mississippi River. Their scheme was to have the State’s Capitol moved from Jackson to Vicksburg.
VICKSBURG, MS
Jackson Free Press

Farewell to Cherokee Inn, Zoo Signs and MEMA Emergency Center

The Cherokee Drive Inn (1410 Old Square Road), long-time Best of Jackson winner for Best Dive Bar and Best Hangover Food, has closed down. The famed establishment has changed locations and owners often enough that no one is certain where and when it was founded or by whom. Some say it was around since the 1920s, but the oldest known owner is Monroe Mason, who took over in 1944. The eatery went through at least five different owners and three or four location changes before coming to what is now its final resting place in 2003.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Lakesha Batty announced as 2022-23 Administrator of the Year

On Friday, Vicksburg Warren School District took to social media to announce Vicksburg Intermediate School Principal Lakesha Batty as the 2022-23 Administrator of the Year. In the photos posted by the district, Batty is shown smiling as she is recognized for the award. Congratulations Principal Batty. Thank you for all...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Rally in support of prayer in schools held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A rally in support of bringing prayer to schools took place in Jackson on Saturday, January 7. The Youth Rally, which is hosted by a prayer time period of quiet, took place at Thalia Mara Hall in support of a Senate Bill pushing for prayer in public schools. The bill would […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson’s downtown holding facility ready for detainees in just weeks

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson’s downtown holding facility could be just weeks away from housing detainees. Hinds County has finished the work needed for occupancy. According to Hinds County Supervisors, in just a few weeks dozens of beds will be available in the building where the...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi’s annual racing extravaganza held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s premiere racing extravaganza was held Saturday at the Trade Mart. This is the 35th annual car show. Starting in a dirt field back in the 80s, the show has grown to hosting hundreds of cars from across the nation. Attendees had the opportunity to hear from professional racers like Nascar […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Here are the Jackson water distribution sites this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will host water distribution events this weekend. The water distributions will take place at the following locations on Friday, January 6: The water distributions will take place at the following locations on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to […]
JACKSON, MS
impact601.com

Highest-paying management jobs in Jackson

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Jackson, MS using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Alicia Carter named by VWSD as Teacher Assistant of the Year

On Friday, Vicksburg Warren School District took to social media to announce Warrenton Elementary’s Alicia Carter as the 2022-23 Teacher Assistant of the Year. In the photos posted by the district, Carter is shown smiling, seemingly surprised, as she is recognized for the award. Congratulations Teacher Assistant Carter. Thank...
VICKSBURG, MS
breezynews.com

Local pilot helps locate elderly man lost in Attala County

An elderly Vicksburg man who got lost in Attala County Tuesday night was found with help from a local pilot. Attala County Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend said the search began Wednesday afternoon after a man called 911 and said he was lost. Deputies with the Attala County Sheriffs office...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Fire breaks out at abandoned building in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at an abandoned building in Jackson Sunday evening. Jackson Fire Assistant Chief Patrick Armon says the fire occurred at the corner of Amite and Farish Street. He says the fire started on the second floor of the abandoned building. No injuries have...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Flowood Regal Parkway theater closes permanently

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Flowood Regal Parkway Theater permanently closed its doors on Thursday, January 5. The last movie ticket was sold Thursday at 7:55 p.m. A sign posted on the ticket window read, “It has been our pleasure serving you.” An email was also sent out notifying people of the closing. There are […]
FLOWOOD, MS
WAPT

Black female country music group honored at Mississippi State Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. — Country music trio "Chapel Hart" was honored Wednesday at the Mississippi State Capitol. The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin, Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville. That's about 75 miles northeast of New Orleans.
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
113K+
Followers
8K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy