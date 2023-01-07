REPORT: No Team Tried to Trade for Trevor Bauer Before Dodgers Cut Him

The Los Angeles Dodgers officially cut ties with pitcher Trevor Bauer Friday evening, issuing a statement to Twitter. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports that not a single team showed interested in trading for Bauer, before the Dodgers designated him for assignment Friday.

The Dodgers' statement reads:



"The Dodgers organization believes that allegations of sexual assault or domestic violence should be thoroughly investigated, with due process given to the accused. From the beginning, we have fully cooperated with Major League Baseball's investigation and strictly followed the process stipulated under MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Two extensive reviews of all the available evidence in this case - one by Commissioner Manfred and another by a neutral arbitrator - concluded that Mr. Bauer's actions warranted the longest ever active player suspension in our sport for violations of this policy. Now that this process has been completed, and after careful consideration, we have decided that he will no longer be part of our organization."

The Dodgers will pay the remaining $22.5 million left of his salary.

Though no team tried to trade for Bauer, he could still pitch in 2023.

The Dodgers have seven days to find a trade partner before putting Bauer on waivers. If he clears waivers, any team will be able to sign him as a free agent.

Any team can then pick him up on the league minimum rate, with the Dodgers paying for the bulk of his salary. It will be interesting to see if and what teams bite on the 2020 National League Cy Young.

