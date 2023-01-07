ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
ClutchPoints

49ers QB Brock Purdy joins Dan Marino in history books with epic feat vs. Cardinals

At this point, it’s safe to say this: San Francisco 49ers rookie Brock Purdy is the real deal. From being the Mr. Irrelevant of the 2022 NFL Draft to becoming a winning starter with the 49ers, Purdy has certainly proven himself. And if there are still people who doubt him, he made sure to show in Week 18 against the Arizona Cardinals why he deserves the opportunity to be QB1 in San Francisco.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Performance Sunday

Baker Mayfield may be playing his way into a new job the way he's been performing since arriving in Los Angeles. In a game that could spoil the Seahawks playoff hopes, the former No. 1 overall pick has helped the 5-11 Rams force overtime. Here's what the NFL world (mostly...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brock Purdy sets 49ers rookie TD pass record

Brock Purdy has thrown more touchdown passes than any rookie QB in 49ers history. His 11th TD pass of the year eclipsed Tom Owen’s 10 in 1974, and gave the 49ers a 7-6 lead over the Cardinals on Sunday early in the first quarter. The screen pass to Christian McCaffrey went for 21 yards and marked the eighth consecutive game that McCaffrey found the end zone.
49erswebzone

San Francisco 49ers’ 2023 opponents finalized

The San Francisco 49ers will play eight home games and nine road games during the 2023 NFL season. The list of opponents has been finalized after the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16, winning the AFC South. As usual, the 49ers will face each of its NFC West rivals...
NBC Sports

How Shanahan's 'holy cow' moment cemented his faith in Purdy

It didn't take long for 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan to feel comfortable with rookie seventh-round quarterback Brock Purdy under center. After replacing veteran signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo in the first quarter of the 49ers' Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins, Purdy has become an overnight sensation. The Iowa State product has helped lead San Francisco to wins in his first four starts following his three-plus quarter appearance against Miami.
NBC Sports

Lynch encapsulates 49ers rookie Purdy's unapologetic swagger

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has saved the 49ers' season by continuing the team's winning ways. But he is doing so while bringing a hint of his own swagger to the gridiron each week. San Francisco trailed the Las Vegas Raiders 10-7 in the second quarter last Sunday and faced a...
SFGate

Rams rookie Yeast headed home after overnight hospital stay

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams rookie safety Russ Yeast is headed home after staying overnight in Seattle with a pulmonary contusion. Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that Yeast is doing fine and is feeling well enough to travel, calling it “a blessing.”. The rookie...
NBC Sports

When 49ers can learn NFC playoff schedule, first opponent

As the 49ers enter the final week of the regular season as NFC West champions, the only certainty is their first playoff game will be at Levi’s Stadium. The 49ers’ seeding, as well as the date and time of their postseason opener, will be determined through the results of the Week 18 games.
SFGate

SFGate

