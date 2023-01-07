Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
49ers Notebook: J.J. Watt thanks 49ers fans after farewell ovation; No-life Nick Bosa; Brock Purdy - Rookie of the Year? 49ers fan falls from stands onto the field
Sunday was a happy day at Levi's Stadium, as fans got to enjoy a 38-13 49ers victory over the Arizona Cardinals to close the regular season. Fans even let their joy carry over to one of the opposing players, who got a send-off he'll never forget. We talk about that...
49ers QB Brock Purdy joins Dan Marino in history books with epic feat vs. Cardinals
At this point, it’s safe to say this: San Francisco 49ers rookie Brock Purdy is the real deal. From being the Mr. Irrelevant of the 2022 NFL Draft to becoming a winning starter with the 49ers, Purdy has certainly proven himself. And if there are still people who doubt him, he made sure to show in Week 18 against the Arizona Cardinals why he deserves the opportunity to be QB1 in San Francisco.
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Performance Sunday
Baker Mayfield may be playing his way into a new job the way he's been performing since arriving in Los Angeles. In a game that could spoil the Seahawks playoff hopes, the former No. 1 overall pick has helped the 5-11 Rams force overtime. Here's what the NFL world (mostly...
Brock Purdy sets 49ers rookie TD pass record
Brock Purdy has thrown more touchdown passes than any rookie QB in 49ers history. His 11th TD pass of the year eclipsed Tom Owen’s 10 in 1974, and gave the 49ers a 7-6 lead over the Cardinals on Sunday early in the first quarter. The screen pass to Christian McCaffrey went for 21 yards and marked the eighth consecutive game that McCaffrey found the end zone.
San Francisco 49ers’ 2023 opponents finalized
The San Francisco 49ers will play eight home games and nine road games during the 2023 NFL season. The list of opponents has been finalized after the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16, winning the AFC South. As usual, the 49ers will face each of its NFC West rivals...
San Francisco 49ers Made NFL History Tonight Without Even Playing
It's been a wild ride for the San Francisco 49ers this season. From the downs of losing Trey Lance early in the season, to Jimmy Garoppolo and the defense taking them on a roller coaster ride until the bye, to losing Garoppolo and having to turn to Brock Purdy. But...
Kyler Murray Will Have Input on Next Cardinals Coach, Owner Says
Arizona fired Kliff Kingsbury on Monday after a 4–13 season.
NBC Sports
How Shanahan's 'holy cow' moment cemented his faith in Purdy
It didn't take long for 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan to feel comfortable with rookie seventh-round quarterback Brock Purdy under center. After replacing veteran signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo in the first quarter of the 49ers' Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins, Purdy has become an overnight sensation. The Iowa State product has helped lead San Francisco to wins in his first four starts following his three-plus quarter appearance against Miami.
NBC Sports
Lynch encapsulates 49ers rookie Purdy's unapologetic swagger
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has saved the 49ers' season by continuing the team's winning ways. But he is doing so while bringing a hint of his own swagger to the gridiron each week. San Francisco trailed the Las Vegas Raiders 10-7 in the second quarter last Sunday and faced a...
Eligible for extension, Colts RB Jonathan Taylor wants to be in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Jonathan Taylor is coming off the toughest season of his career. One season after taking the NFL by storm in arguably the best single-season performance a Colts running back has ever had, Taylor battled a high ankle sprain all season long, missed six games and finished with just 861 yards, 22nd in the NFL. ...
NFL Releases 2023 Draft First-Round Order
The Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 pick in the 2023 National Football League Draft, which is scheduled for April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri. The tentative order of the first round was announced today by the NFL, subject to the results of the playoffs.
SFGate
Rams rookie Yeast headed home after overnight hospital stay
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams rookie safety Russ Yeast is headed home after staying overnight in Seattle with a pulmonary contusion. Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that Yeast is doing fine and is feeling well enough to travel, calling it “a blessing.”. The rookie...
NBC Sports
When 49ers can learn NFC playoff schedule, first opponent
As the 49ers enter the final week of the regular season as NFC West champions, the only certainty is their first playoff game will be at Levi’s Stadium. The 49ers’ seeding, as well as the date and time of their postseason opener, will be determined through the results of the Week 18 games.
49ers' 10-game winning streak will have a writer eating an air-fried shirt
It might not be an entire shirt, but one writer is fulfilling his promise.
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
32K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0