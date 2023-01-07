Read full article on original website
Related
WIS-TV
Senator Lindsey Graham responds to Supreme Court ruling on abortion in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Senator Lindsey Graham held a press conference on Friday, Jan. 6, expressing his opinion on the state supreme court decision to ban the Fetal Heartbeat Bill. The Supreme Court’s ruling said the law violates constitutional privacy rights. Senator Graham says he plans on introducing a...
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
"I would drop him like a bag of dirt": House GOPer weighs in on House floor scuffle
Mike Rogers (R-AL) is restrained after getting into an argument with Matt Gaetz (R-FL) during in the 14th round of voting for speaker in a meeting of the 118th Congress, Friday, January 6, 2023, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images) According to...
DOJ reviewing potentially classified docs at Biden center
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Justice Department is reviewing a batch of potentially classified documents found in the Washington office space of President Joe Biden's former institute, the White House said Monday. Special counsel to the president Richard Sauber said “a small number of documents with classified markings”...
Lawmakers express outrage over NYC’s ‘revolving door’ shoplift crisis that’s killing local businesses
Lawmakers expressed outrage Monday over the shoplifting crisis that’s killing local businesses — including by calling for the return of 1990s-style law enforcement in the wake of complaints from nearly 4,000 grocers. “It’s utterly ridiculous that a small subset of career criminals make up 30% of shoplifting arrests in 2022,” said City Councilman Robert Holden (D-Queens), citing alarming statistics that the NYPD revealed last week that 327 career crooks were busted a total of about 6,600 times. “We can’t have this revolving door of criminality in our state — it’s time to dust off the successful tactics from the ’90s in New...
Comments / 0