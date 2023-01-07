Read full article on original website
Related
wach.com
Aiken Police officer fired for alleged excessive force during traffic incident
AIKEN, S.C. (WACH) — An Aiken police officer has been fired and is under investigation after reports say used excessive force while attempting an arrest early January. The public safety officer, Anthony Mason, was terminated from the Aiken Department of Public Safety after an investigation found that he struck 30-year-old Akia Jordan over the head while attempting to arrest him.
Man accused of punching deputy during arrest attempt caught 2 days later in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say a man accused of assaulting a Lexington County deputy has been taken into custody after two days on the run. The Lexington County Sheriff's Department announced on Friday that 33-year-old Allen Michael Rish had been arrested for an incident that first unfolded on Tuesday.
coladaily.com
RCSD investigating shooting that left one man injured
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one man injured. According to officials, deputies responded to an apartment complex at 2012 Faraway Drive in northeast Columbia on Saturday at 11 p.m. after receiving reports that a person had been shot. When officials arrived, they found a man lying in a hallway, shot in the lower body. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
WIS-TV
Deputies investigating shooting incident at Richland County apartment complex
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities are investigating a shooting incident that happened Saturday night according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Officials said the incident happened around 11 p.m. on January 7, at an apartment complex on the 2000 block of Faraway Drive. Deputies arrived after reports of a person shot and found a man lying in a hallway of the complex who had been shot in the lower body.
Mother, child robbed at gunpoint in Union Co.
Deputies said an investigation is underway after a mother and child were robbed at gunpoint at a local gas station in Union County.
WLTX.com
Authorities searching for Dec. 30 murder suspect in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg authorities are on the lookout for a murder suspect and are telling the community to be vigilant. According to a bulletin from the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 35-year-old Cristyon L. Evans. Evans is described as being about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and roughly 216 pounds.
thenewirmonews.com
Update in ongoing Lauren Ridge Apartments homicide Investigation
Chief Terrence Green is providing additional information on an ongoing homicide investigation from July 9, 2022, at the Lauren Ridge Apartments off Augusta Road in the Town of Lexington. At approximately 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the complex and found a man in the outside stairway...
live5news.com
VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - Newly obtained video from the Lexington Police Department shows the moment a Beaufort County lawmaker was arrested for public intoxication on New Year’s Day. WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest in Lexington. Davis told police...
SC woman's body found in donation bin after 9-month disappearance
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina authorities are investigating who put a woman's body in a clothing donation bin on New Year's Eve. The victim was reported missing in March and the circumstances of her death remain a mystery. Leslie Lemoine's daughter Hannah Gates said she drove by the...
WIS-TV
Officers searching for stolen jewelry in connection with Town of Lexington homicide investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is further investigating a homicide incident that happened at a Town of Lexington apartment complex. Officials said on July 9, 2022, around 2:00 a.m., Tyler “T-Rob/T-Rob Smooth” Robinson, a music promoter in Columbia, had been shot multiple times outside of the Lauren Ridge Apartments off Augusta Road. Officers provided aid to Robinson until Lexington County EMS arrived and transported him to the hospital where he later was pronounced dead.
One injured during Lexington County house fire
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital on Saturday after a large fire that burned through a Lexington County home. According to a statement from the County of Lexington, firefighters from the Lexington County Fire Service responded to the 100 block of Huggins Street in Red Bank around 8 a.m.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Co. deputies warns of ongoing scam
Sumter, SC (WOLO) — Sumter County deputies are warning people about a scam in the area. Investigators say people have reported receiving calls from someone claiming to be Lt. Stewart from the Sheriff’s Office. The caller claims the victim has an outstanding warrant and demands payment. Deputies want...
wach.com
Aiken man killed in Sunday morning crash identified
AIKEN, S.C. (WACH) — The victim of an Aiken single-car crash early Sunday morning has been identified, according to officials Monday morning. The Aiken County Coroner's Office says 31-year-old John Ways was the driver, and the victim of a crash on Dry Branch Road near Odom Street in Aiken.
Newberry County residents concerned by 'blood dumps' in the road; sheriff responds
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Frustrated residents in Newberry County have begun questioning an unusual sight in their community - blood in the road and what some describe as "protein" and others simply call "guts." And while the cause may be less disturbing than it initially sounds, some residents say it's...
WRDW-TV
Aiken man dead after single-car crash in New Ellenton
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of an Aiken man Sunday morning. The crash happened at 4:20 a.m. outside of New Ellenton on Dry Branch Road near Odom Street, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
Body Found In Donation Bin Identified As Woman Who Was Missing For Months
Family members last saw Lesley Lemoine of South Caroline in March.
wach.com
Suspect charged with Lorick Circle apartment murder
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department has arrested a man accused in a fatal shooting at a Lorick Circle apartment complex back in early December 2022. Police arrested 49-year-old Duyon Wilson after police say he shot a victim multiple times in the parking lot of Latimor Manor Apartments back on December 16, 2022.
3 charged after drone used to smuggle contraband into South Carolina prison
MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A Colleton County man is among those facing charges after reportedly using a drone to smuggle contraband into a state prison facility. Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) said three men used a drone to fly a package containing contraband items to inmates at McCormick Correctional Institution on […]
Fiery, early morning crash kills Aiken man
AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – A fatal crash killed one man in Aiken. It happened early Sunday morning after 4 o’clock on Dry Branch Road near Odom Street in Aiken. The Aiken County Coroner reports the vehicle ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree then burst into flames. The driver, 31-year-old […]
wach.com
Search continues for suspect in Columbia-area music promoter's murder
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police have provided new details in the murder of a Columbia-area music promoter, who was shot multiple times at Augusta Road apartment complex in July 2022 and later died in the hospital. Officials believe several people were involved in the planned murder of 29-year-old...
Comments / 0